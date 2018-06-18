DM
Dec 17, 2019
Excellent course! Provided a good overview of how smart contracts adds a layer of value to the evolution in blockchain technology. The hands on programming experience was quite helpful as well.
HT
Apr 8, 2019
Thank you; excellent starting point so I can have a good foundation to learn more Solidity programming; the discussion forum is helpful when I submit the code at the end of the project.
By Zhangyi•
Jun 17, 2018
The lecture is good.However the quiz is far from adequate. The instructor should at least quadruple the number of quiz problems and add at least one programming assignment for each week. The current exercise is barely scratching the surface. At the end, the course is allowing the students to get perfect scores without being able to implement a real smart contract from the scratch independently. The certificate on this course can only serve as a proof of interest in blockchain tech, instead of proof of competence.
By Fabrizio F•
Nov 22, 2018
I am not seeing improvement from the prior course in the quality of the presentation.
The design of this course can use a lot of UX help. Way too much reading from dry and definitional notes.
So far is poorly designed and executed. It should make more use of visual aids and make the slides/material available for download and review. There is no point of watching an instructor reading from definitions and reference manuals or academic-sounding papers. Please review how Andrew NG approaches the courses on Machine Learning and Deep Learning. I would expect much better quality from a very lively topic like Blockchain with more direct real life applications.
I start wondering if this course worth worth my time and money....
By Aniket B•
Sep 12, 2019
Outdated, code never works... demo screens are super outdated... the transcript has errors, explanation is super high level and instructor skips lots of steps...
By Joerg F•
Apr 7, 2021
Well, I am not sure what the goal of this course should be. Yes, you learn something basic about Smart Contracts and you learn something about Solidity but what you absolutely do not learn is how you would get it to run in the real Ethereum blockchain. All the concepts of Gas, mining costs and fees are not covered at all. The didacticts of the woman presenting the course is just bad. It seems, she is reading here whole text from the teleprompter, there are no pauses, just rare examples and her look just away from the camera is disturbing.
The links to further material often do not exist anymore, the real reading times vary from 10 minutes to one hour, but are ALWAYS listed with 10 minutes.
Most of the test questions are a joke, the final programming submission cover things never mentioned in this course.
Summarized: Looks like the course has been created quick & dirty and was neither updated nor verified once the course was uploaded.
By Nicholas D R C•
Aug 20, 2018
Similar to my previous review, for an intro to Smart Contract basics, I believe this course is 5 out of 5. You cannot rate it for wanting it to be more than it really suggests or pretends to be. This course will not get you job ready to start creating Smart Contracts in the real world AND it is not designed to be that. It provides a solid overview of the framework and basic understanding of the design, development and testing of smart contracts using the Remix IDE - that's it! If you are expecting more - the course also provides relevant links to all the documentation and resources required in order to write your own contracts, however, you will have to put in the work in order to do so.
By Samuel Y•
Jun 3, 2019
Though the course explained how to use Remix IDE well, I would prefer it more if it explained different concepts of Solidity more thoroughly. Watching YouTube videos or taking another course is absolutely necessary if wanting to learn Solidity well. This course is also a bit outdated and needs to be updated to support newer compiler versions of Solidity.
By Arun K S•
May 21, 2019
Thanks , it was very helpful.
Just a feedback - VM is good but there should be a way to work with ubuntu machine directly
By Wolfgang K•
Sep 6, 2021
Great content but was unable to do the Quizzes as the remix environment looks different and is hard to work with without further reference/instruction. I will not continue with the course.
By DIVYANG M•
Jun 15, 2020
It was a really bad experience, the instructor seems to be reading everything from the screen placed near the camera, and there was no clear explanation,
By Martin M•
Jun 23, 2018
In this course I really learned something. Even as an IT pro with programming background it takes some thinking to get the Smart Contract concepts. Looking forward to the next courses.
By Marco F•
May 27, 2019
Very good experience, I found a lot of informations and sources to improve my knoledge - thankyou
By Anthony A•
Aug 11, 2020
Videos far too short and superficial. The student needs to be given many, very small coding assignments to learn all the relevant keywords to use on the final project.
By Karina M•
Jun 7, 2021
The videos were good, the quizzes were also good but not all the activities worked. No way to get additional help. There is no way to get help and the course is really outdated.
By Utkarsh S•
Jun 6, 2020
The course is good but the content to read is too less to understand everything. It becomes a necessity for a person to refer to a different source like Youtube.
By Ashwin J•
Jan 16, 2020
The instructor does not know what she is doing or saying. She does not explain the concepts properly. This course is useless. I would expect a refund.
By Dipayan M•
Dec 18, 2019
By Arijit N•
Jan 12, 2019
Great course for the beginners. Its gives an overview of smart contract, Solidity , Remix IDE. it definitely gives a lot of confidence to the trainee upon completion of the course.
By todd k•
Sep 5, 2019
I was once lost on what is a smart contract, now, its more clear. I am more educated thanks to these very insightful videos and word for word explanations of the videos!
By Bill L•
Aug 20, 2019
Lecture videos differ greatly from what the development environment shows. Very difficult to follow.
Instructor assumes students are experts in LINUX, often glossing over basic issues on the IDE environment, and the Virtual Machine.
By Jens R•
May 27, 2020
The course was too developer-oriented, and too basic at that. A lot of topics were about coding style guidelines (which I do not particularly care for), or concepts from object-oriented programming that I was already familiar with. I was hoping to get a better insight into how smart contracts work "under the hood" (e.g., EVM design and execution); instead I got the "black box" perspective from a programmer's point of view. Some of the questions and/or answer options in the quizzes were ambiguous, resulting in mistakes that are merely due to unclear question/answer formulation.
By Vijay I•
Jul 23, 2020
As I wasn't had any coding background it was hard for me to learn solidity
there are some topic which should have been more elaborated :(
By Túlio G•
Apr 8, 2021
Short videos, not enough explanation to actually learn Solidity. Outdated.
By Jordi C•
Sep 3, 2018
Passing this course is all based on completing a programming assigment in Week 4. If you fail that assigment you will fail the course. So, if you don't have a programming background and/or interest in learning to develop smart contracts (not simply understanding their role and use) then you might struggle at the very end. I feel that this should have been made clear in the course description; I want to learn about Blockchain but have little to no interest in becoming a smart contract developer (for which this course will not prepare you, anyway).
By Sudeep C•
Aug 13, 2018
The resources for the exercises have not been described at all..I was unable to find the .sol files or the IDE installer. Bounced around in the discussion thread and noticed that others too were having the same issues but looks like you have decided not to take the inputs seriously.
By rehab a•
Aug 28, 2019
Unfortunately, no support is given to the learners. I had too much time for just asking questions that have never been answered. Wasted my time and money