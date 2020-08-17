About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of at least one high-level programming language is required. Prerequisites: Blockchain Basics, Smart Contracts, and Decentralized Apps.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • This fourth course of the Blockchain specialization provides learners with an understanding of the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Skills you will gain

  • Hyperledger
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Blockchain Platforms
  • Grid+
  • Augur
Instructor

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Permissioned Blockchains

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Decentralized Applications Platforms

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Challenges & Solutions

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Alternative Decentralized Solutions

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Blockchain Specialization

Blockchain

Placeholder