This fourth course of the Blockchain specialization provides learners with an understanding of the broader blockchain ecosystem. Learners are introduced to other blockchain platforms, details of two decentralized application use cases, and challenges such as privacy and scalability. They are prepared to discuss permissioned blockchain architectures of Hyperledger and Microsoft Azure's blockchain as a service model and analyze the Augur and Grid+ decentralized application platforms. Course material includes emerging alternative decentralization models such as IPFS and Hashgraph, challenges in broader blockchain adoption, and continuous improvement solutions.
This course is part of the Blockchain Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Knowledge of at least one high-level programming language is required. Prerequisites: Blockchain Basics, Smart Contracts, and Decentralized Apps.
What you will learn
This fourth course of the Blockchain specialization provides learners with an understanding of the broader blockchain ecosystem.
Skills you will gain
- Hyperledger
- Microsoft Azure
- Blockchain Platforms
- Grid+
- Augur
Knowledge of at least one high-level programming language is required. Prerequisites: Blockchain Basics, Smart Contracts, and Decentralized Apps.
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Permissioned Blockchains
In this module, we will explore the contributions of two major technology organizations: The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric and Microsoft Azure’s Blockchain as a Service.
Decentralized Applications Platforms
We will explore two Dapps: Augur and Grid+ which are both implemented on Ethereum. You, too, can be a participant in these Dapps platforms, if you wish to do so.
Challenges & Solutions
We will explore just a few of the important challenges and solutions that are continuously innovating Blockchain.
Alternative Decentralized Solutions
We will explore the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) that aims to address the decentralized data storage problem and Hashgraph, which aims to solve the decentralized trust problem.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.56%
- 4 stars22.78%
- 3 stars6.64%
- 2 stars1.16%
- 1 star0.84%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORMS
Hello Greeting to everyone\n\nHope you all are doing well\n\nI would like to suggest, Please make courses little bit detailed.\n\nThank you for this Course.
I am very very very Thankful to Buffalo Uni , I learned a lot . I completed whole specialization . Its Outstanding course. I recommend this course to all who want to learn Blockchain.
this course is fantastic because i was able to make use of cli to do the project the experience was great
This course is an eye opener for me to move into the world of blockchain. I really want to now contribute to the community.
About the Blockchain Specialization
This specialization introduces blockchain, a revolutionary technology that enables peer-to-peer transfer of digital assets without any intermediaries, and is predicted to be just as impactful as the Internet. More specifically, it prepares learners to program on the Ethereum blockchain. The four courses provide learners with (i) an understanding and working knowledge of foundational blockchain concepts, (ii) a skill set for designing and implementing smart contracts, (iii) methods for developing decentralized applications on the blockchain, and (iv) information about the ongoing specific industry-wide blockchain frameworks.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Who is this course for?
Are there any prerequisites?
Are there any hardware requirements?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.