ST
May 23, 2021
Simply superb. I haven't found this much detailed account of Blockchain Platforms or Blockchain anywhere else on Coursera. Not even in the courses from some of the leading universities of the world.
MP
May 6, 2020
With effective and efficiently covered important platforms. I got sufficient knowledge to explore platforms in deep. Big thanks to Buffalo University and Coursera for this specialization course.
By Sungyoon K•
Dec 29, 2019
Definitely, I have to say it must to be updated. Used softwares are so old, many of source links are broken, so then I struggled and spent much time to figure out and fix the incompatibility myself during the course.
Its difficulty is set to intermediate though, contents are so basic. You can't use the skills in real world right after this course. But,
Despite all of these shortcomings, the reason why I gave this course 5 stars, if you are really on the first step to blockchain world without any knowledge, you will learn all of the basic concepts of blockchain in this course. Be patient. After complete this course, you can understand almost all of the articles and words of blockchain.
Obviously, this lecture doesn't make you an expert but, it makes you prepared one to dive into blockchain world.
PS. Though I have poor English skills, there is no difficult to understand all of your words. Thank you.
By Sharmila S•
Jul 23, 2020
The curse has to be updated. The instructor starts the demo without much introduction to what she is doing and whether she is using the vm or in the windows. Question #9 on week 4 quiz seems wrong. I noticed that so many students have complained about it and still there is an issue. Coursera should take responsibility to update these errors.
By Ashwin S•
Sep 7, 2018
Thanks Bina for a great introduction to Blockchain technology. I liked the way the course is structured, moving from more heard-of concepts and terminology to relatively advanced concepts. The course has definitely provided me with information to explore this technology further!
By Obinna E•
Apr 26, 2020
Excellent beginners overview of Blockchain with a hands-on project on IPFS, which makes you understand the underlying ideas behind the technology.
By Philip H•
May 22, 2021
This course was "ok" in my opinion. Its really a shame that Coursera does not have quality checks running to ensure course material provided in their courses are up to date. Throughout the entire specialization, many links where non-functional since resources where not available anymore. Nonetheless, the course provides a solid foundation for learning more about blockchain technology, in my view.
By Jerald W•
Jun 16, 2021
Information in this course is seriously dated.
By Martin K P•
May 7, 2020
With effective and efficiently covered important platforms. I got sufficient knowledge to explore platforms in deep. Big thanks to Buffalo University and Coursera for this specialization course.
By Luis G L G•
Nov 11, 2018
Excellent course. This course open your mind to de blockchain universe and how it can be applied to solve problems
By Spike I•
Nov 3, 2021
This course is very dated. While many of the concepts are still relevant, many of the details are not. Grid+ is out of the energy business. Augur is not available in the U.S. and appears to have shifted their focus to sports betting. Bitcoin has not increased the block size, Ethereum has not moved away from Proof of Work. Hashgraph hasn't be widely adopted. Interplanetary File Systems is still an Alpha release. IPFS also has enough changes to its commands and UI to make completing the final assignment challenging.
By Rony A•
May 19, 2020
Not as useful as the other courses in the specialization which were first rate
By ARTURO C V•
May 13, 2020
Desactualizado
By Anthony A•
Sep 14, 2020
Filled with technical problems, poor instructions, half-baked explanations, poor writing and typographical errors. The videos are far too short and superficial. I managed to pass without being able to do the programming aspect -- nothing in the programming exercise platform works. I regret taking this course. I wanted to complete the whole specialization, but could not complete the DAPP course programming , again because nothing on the course programming platform works properly.
By sales s•
May 13, 2021
I always wish to find such a platform, where i can test my skills.
And i am surprise to know coursera has all the functionalities and courses i was looking for.
i really enjoyed synchronizing my knowledge with a professional certification.
By Ramon P T S•
Oct 10, 2020
Excellent hands-on course. What was problematic though was that some of the links are outdated and required some Googling.
That made it possible for me though to appreciate the dynamic nature of this domain.
By Sujith T•
May 24, 2021
Simply superb. I haven't found this much detailed account of Blockchain Platforms or Blockchain anywhere else on Coursera. Not even in the courses from some of the leading universities of the world.
By Lakshmi R R M•
Mar 6, 2019
I think the course was very well planned. The videos were short and crisp. I also liked the additional reading material suggested which greatly helped understanding the detailed concepts.
By Nampetch C•
Mar 21, 2021
This course give me widely see the application of blockchain beyond Bitcoin/ETH that I may not realised before.
By Rajan•
Dec 12, 2018
Learnt about IPFS and Hashgraphs . The exercise on IPFS was exciting
By Ganesh H•
May 17, 2019
Well structured course. Enjoyed learning!
By Arun K D•
Aug 12, 2018
Excellent Course. Love this one.
By Pranav P•
Oct 11, 2018
very detailed and helpful
By David R D•
Sep 22, 2018
very informative course
By Pankaj B•
Oct 15, 2018
Excellent Course
By Alexey G•
Dec 22, 2018
Course is nicely organized and gives good overview of blockchain related technologies. However the world of blockchain is evolving very quickly so many part has to be updated at least every year (e.g. IPFS). From other side there are technologies that create some hype, but won't last long or won't have long lasting impact, thus it seems doubtful to include these topic in the course. Overall I enjoyed the course and can recommend it to quickly get into the field.
By Martin J K•
Aug 7, 2018
A lot of material got cramped into Week 4. A more balance work load would be better.
The course would benefit from more (animated) visualisations on the Hashgraph rather than speech only. Also, please add an exercise involving Hashgraph.