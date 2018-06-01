About this Course

17,938 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Infographics
  • Professional Development
  • Elevator Pitch
  • Social Media
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,190 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Step 1: Upgrading Your Social Media Profile

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Step 2: Create an Infographic Resume - Get Noticed!

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Step 3: Your Professional Pitch

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM JOB SUCCESS: GET HIRED OR PROMOTED IN 3 STEPS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder