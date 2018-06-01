This course, Job Success: Get Hired or Promoted in Three Steps, will prepare you to stand out in a crowded applicant pool so that you can get hired or promoted. In three steps you will leave this course with
Job Success: Get Hired or Promoted in 3 StepsThe State University of New York
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Infographics
- Professional Development
- Elevator Pitch
- Social Media
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Step 1: Upgrading Your Social Media Profile
First impressions are lasting impressions so remember you are what you post.
Step 2: Create an Infographic Resume - Get Noticed!
A picture is worth a thousand words
Step 3: Your Professional Pitch
Your words can win you the job or promotion!
TOP REVIEWS FROM JOB SUCCESS: GET HIRED OR PROMOTED IN 3 STEPS
I have learned a few good tips about making an inforgraphic resume. Most of the info and comon sense but thet way it is presented is nice and there are still something new to learn from this course
Some useful ideas and pointers are presented in this course. Would be even better with a bit more 'sharpness' in presentation materials.
Very helpful course. I definitely now understand the importance of having an infographic resume and how much it matters to write down carefully my professional pitch.
I appreciate the easy flow and the instructions. They were particularly beneficial in instruction on infographic resumes. Thank you.
