Having spent a handful of years in the fast-paced world of advertising agencies, I took my eclectic professional tool set and found a home in higher education marketing and communications in 2006. My strong project management, creative marketing and advertising management background have made me a highly sought-after strategic resource for communication officers and senior leadership at the University at Buffalo. I was integral in the creation of, and hold the inaugural position of Director of Communications Planning, whose mission it is to better connect decentralized communicators with the centralized communications function through assessment, education, advisement, planning, leadership and action.