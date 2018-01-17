AB
Apr 25, 2020
I have learned a few good tips about making an inforgraphic resume. Most of the info and comon sense but thet way it is presented is nice and there are still something new to learn from this course
KA
Jul 27, 2020
I liked the course very much for it's career-related tips. I will suggest everyone to do the course if they want to build up a strong career. This course really pleased me. Thank you.
By Haroldo L•
Jan 16, 2018
This was um first attempt to study online and I chose Cursera for the range of courses offered. I decided to take a simple course on something that I knew about and see how I would perform and test the platform. I was impressed and positively surprised with how many new things I learned and how challenging the course was with the final exam. I am very happy with the overall experience and now I embark in some new challenges with other courses.
I do thank the instructors from this program and Cursera for the excellent content and course.
By Akram T B•
Apr 26, 2020
By sankara b•
Apr 21, 2018
Thanks to the professors, university staff who put this course. This has changed my entire thinking of how to convert not simply a resume but any report into a pleasant finish
By Boitumelo M M•
Mar 7, 2017
I have honestly learned a lot from this course and will most definitely use the information in my entire career. Thank You very much for making this course available to us.
By anitha•
Feb 24, 2020
It was an eye opener course to the subject job. many of use social media for just fun but it is usefull beyond that. It was a great learning experience.
By Valerie K•
Mar 18, 2021
I think the course was very good and challenging. If you are looking for a job or new career or maybe have been away from professional career for some time, this is a great course to get informed about what employers are looking for and where employers might look to find information (good or bad) about you online. Step 1 was how to update social media and maximize your value on social media. I got some great tips from this step. Step 2 was resumes and what types of resumes there are and when one may be better than another. The resume step was interesting and used some types of resumes that were new to me. Step 3 was the professional pitch! I loved this exercise! I would like to state at first I thought how am I gong to write this? I am currently unemployed. I had to get creative. I feel that I will definitely be using my pitch soon. This course is what you make of it - if you work on it hopefully, you and I will all get a job or promotion we want. Thank you!
By Zahedul I•
Jun 15, 2020
By Sathishkumar K•
May 20, 2020
This is a very recommendable course: content is relevant, very useful with real examples and templates to use right away. It shows the professionalism of its creators who know how to effectively communicate in an online course. Go for it!
By Stefeena D•
Jan 30, 2021
Very helpful course but sadly I completed it, passed and didn't receive the certificate ☹
By Simone P•
Jun 28, 2017
Nicely illustrated course, but the title is way misleading.
By Anastasiia P•
Mar 23, 2020
Good course with useful information, I have made it just for fun, but it turned out to be really helpful. I have updated my social media accounts, learned to make nice resume and speak in a right way about my talents and skills. I would definitely advise to complete this course for people, who are seeking for another job, or if you are looking for a first job right after the studies, or even just for fun to know how to present yourself.
By Heather L•
Jul 16, 2017
This course was very thorough in teaching me how to look professional online, in person, and by resume! I think now with a bit of practice and using these guidelines I will be able come across as holistically professional as I want to. Much of the information regarding the professional online persona and professional pitch I had no clue about, so I definitely recommend this to everyone!
By Manindra S•
Oct 15, 2017
Really helpful, beginner-level course about how to build an effective social media profile and elevator pitch. Also, I really like the concept of an info-graphic resume and I am definitely going to use this in my next job interview.
I highly recommend this course to college students who are currently not looking for jobs but wish to get insights into preparing early on for the process.
By Mohammed A S•
Oct 3, 2017
This is a great course , it really helped me alot to have a good presence online through editing , customizing and fixing my social media profiles , Specially LinkedIn .
The content is so nice , the way the instructors delivered the course is more than professional , the tips they mentioned are all really important ones .
I forsure recommend this course to every one .
Thank you
By Neeraj K J•
Dec 11, 2017
Excellent course for personal presentation, in regard to, tips for update social media profile, knowledge about info graphic resume, and elevator pitch. This course is must for beginners who are looking for job. The speed is high of first two week lecture. However, subtitle is displaying, which is helping to understand pronunciation. But overall excellent course.
By Arman H S•
Jul 26, 2020
Excellent ! I have learn how to highlight and promote my self during job interview and any situation with my professional pitch. ho to draw attention with 3 different types of resumes and active and engage social media channels for professional goals. Thank Coursers and trainers.
By Mai K•
Mar 19, 2022
I love this course, Get hired or promoted in 3steps, although I worked in Human Resources, this course has added value to my knowledge, specially with the infographic resume. Thank you so much for providing this course. It's a well-structured course and has clear goals.
By Keli J•
Jun 11, 2017
I thought I'd enroll just in case there were tips I hadn't already thought of in prepping my resume...I not only perfected my resume, i learned so much more that i think will serve me well should i ever seek a promotion or apply for another job in my industry.
By VALERIAN F M•
Aug 10, 2020
Thank you very much,
I real enjoy my work and learn much from this course, I assure you that, I will improve my skills through my learning and getting promotion in my work field.
I also welcome you here in TANZANIA, we are good, and you will enjoy much more.
By Abhishek S•
Jul 13, 2017
This course is an ultimate guide to walk you through the best practices to how to stand out in a crowded applicant pool using online/social media presence and how to succinctly communicate your strengths and skills. I rate it 10 out of 10.
By Fiorella P•
Dec 7, 2017
By Ann M•
Nov 23, 2020
I have gained great insight on making my digital presence to be professional and consistent, and gaining confidence in marketing myself, a skill I had somewhat neglected.
I have recommended the course to all my network!
By Tina W•
Mar 15, 2020
Great for the job seeker and a beginner to social media platforms.... (that would be me!) Great advice, exercises and materials to get yourself noticed. The old way is out... the new way is in! Highly recommended.
By Sophia B•
Jun 13, 2020
Τhis course was the best idea i had in my attempt to change jobs! It gave me the confidence to pursue what I want. Four days after sending my new crafted CV i had a positive responce from a multinational company.
By Molly Q•
Feb 24, 2017
I found this class really helpful in my job search. Especially in a time that I was starting to feel hopeless. Having a few guides for how to best market myself really helped me keep moving. (And I got a job!)