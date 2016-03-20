About this Course

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Cybercrime
  • Cyberwarfare
  • Internet Protocol (IP) Suite
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction to Cybercrime

Week
2

Week 2

Internet Governance

Week
3

Week 3

Cyberwarfare and International Conflicts

Week
4

Week 4

Cyberwarfare and International Law

