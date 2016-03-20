By nature, cyber conflicts are an international issue that span across nation-state borders. By the end of the course, you will be able to apply the knowledge gained for analysis and management of international cyber incidents and conflicts including for activities such as development of policy related to cybercrime and cyberwarfare. Management of cyber incidents and conflicts requires an interdisciplinary perspective including an understanding of: 1) characteristics of the cyber threats and conflicts themselves, 2) international efforts to reduce and improve cyber security, and 3) psychological and sociopolitical factors.
- Cybersecurity
- Cybercrime
- Cyberwarfare
- Internet Protocol (IP) Suite
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Introduction to Cybercrime
This module is intended to introduce you to a set of actors and motivations in the area of cyber security. After this module you will be able to identify the different threat actors and the different types of cybercrime. You will also be able to provide some preliminary analysis of cybercrime by understanding basic psychological mechanisms of motivation.
Internet Governance
This module covers technical aspects of the Internet and the domain name system, and efforts toward internet governance. After this module you should be able to define main components of the Internet infrastructure, identify the main issues in governance and compare different approaches to international internet policy.
Cyberwarfare and International Conflicts
In this module we cover the main types of attacks, actors and conflicts that may be considered aspects of cyberwarfare. After this module you will recognize the different types of cyber threats and the modes of attacks and discuss the motivations of state and non-state actors in this domain.
Cyberwarfare and International Law
This modules covers political theories and legal arrangements pertinent to cyber security. After this module you will be able to describe principles of just war, basic aspects of International Humanitarian Law and treaties. You will be able to evaluate the particularities of dealing with states and non-state actors and the potential international solutions.
Whilst some of the required reading links didn't work that didn't really detract from this excellent little course. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot.
This course is informative and deals with the subject on a basic level so that we can use these lessons to understand and study further.
Having no experience in cyber security, this course is helping me understand the basics of cyber security so that I may advance in Cyber forensics. I highly recommend it.
Some readings cannot be accessed. It would be nice if you provide more case studies and explain more about it, so that we can see the whole image clearly.
