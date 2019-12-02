LP
Aug 15, 2020
Great course! Learned a lot about Cyber Warfare and how countries can build up trust and cooperation between themselves to tackle third party threats in the cyberspace.
PO
Aug 5, 2020
I have learnt the causes of cyber conflicts and raising tensions among nations, the causes and how nations can come to mutual understanding or agreements. Thanks.
By Rebecca L•
Dec 2, 2019
This is a super interesting course, and I highly recommend it to anyone who is interested in tech and its impact on foreign policy.
By Bert v V•
Aug 26, 2017
The title of this course does not reflect its contents.
Modes of presentation were not very appealing (images, examples, visuals).
Lecturer needs to work on his presentation skills.
By madhu l•
Jul 19, 2020
This is a great course to understand where the areas of conflicts are in cyber space and also it is an extensive course comparing the traditional models of warfare and cyber arena , the learning and outcomes from the psychological point of view,also the examples of game theory concepts to draw strategies and sensitivity to the international cyber warfare arena and cooperation is interesting and convincing. Though there exists local sensitivity on data sharing and other rough edges,i felt the course touched the most rough edges and tools to build trust among the nations. I also wish there were few cyber tools introduced for monitoring and forensics like packet analysis etc. Overall good course.
By Athina A•
Sep 13, 2020
A well-structured course that provides learners with an overall understanding of cybersecurity on a behavioural, social and political basis. This is a great interdisciplinary course that students and specialists can overtake to expand their knowledge on this subject by avoiding the technical or IT jargon.
By Oh P F•
Mar 27, 2019
Excellent overview of existing state of play. Also very interesting coverage of psychology underpinning cyber behaviours. Thank you for this enlightening course!
By Niwech H•
Sep 18, 2016
The lectures are very well-organized. The topics are also cover in this field. However, the lectures are very dry and boring. The main professor were reading the scripts on the monitor. From my perspective, with his knowledge in this field as being described on his personal web site, he should be able to talk comfortably by looking at the topic on the slide then discuss about it in detail. I would suggest to change the environment to be at the wide open space, like coffee shop, to make this course more attractive. I'm sorry, it is not what I expected.
By Matthew G•
Jun 16, 2016
The same information was covered in multiple lessons. It was a very conceptual look at cyber conflicts that you could get if you paid attention to the news over the last five years.
By Maja H•
Dec 9, 2016
Course material was interesting but very rudimentary, the courses biggest challenge was understanding its spoken English. I do not recommend this course.
By Syed M A•
Aug 3, 2020
worst course ever i've seen in my lfe
By Zee•
Dec 30, 2019
obvious contents
By R S S•
May 8, 2020
worst teaching
By Brian F•
Sep 17, 2017
Good Course! This course by professors from SUNY Albany was a great introduction to cyber conflicts. Everything worked and the professors were easy to understand. The material was well thought out. The presentations were the right length; at most 15-18 minutes and included questions. Questions in the videos worked here because they reinforced the messages in the video. The suggested reading; Cybersecurity and Cyberwar by Singer and Friedman looked like a good book so I bought it. It was a very good read.
By Ricardo D C S•
Dec 9, 2018
Sinceramente pensaba que los cursos de Coursera no un soporte y estructura profesional, con esto no quiero decir que fuesen de mala calidad o algo por el estilo, sin embargo, es todo lo contrario, me sorprendio mucho la estructura, los materiales de estudio (son un poco viejitos, pero al día de hoy del momento de la escritura de este comentario), así como los videos de apoyo.
Gracias Coursera por el apoyo!
By Darlene d V•
Mar 9, 2020
This was an excellent course. Good lectures, excellent readings. I am a retired Community College Instructor/Dean - retired and love learn new things. I truly enjoy keeping up with my professional topics (Computer Science) as learning new material. I shall be taking more Coursera classes. Thank you for professional material. Keep up the good work
By Ivan J•
Oct 25, 2017
Good course to have a structured foundation for understanding the Cyber Security domain in context of international, policy and actors perspective. It sets the differentiation of Cyber Crime versus War and Terrorism and the perpetrator but as well gave me important intellectual triggers to further understand interferences between between those.
By Phillip D•
Jan 31, 2021
A wonderful intro into cyber crime and cyber warfare. The psychological aspects of cyber actors was a huge sweetener and helped establish a better understanding of the who, what, when, when, and why. Insightful for those with little-to-no knowledge of how basic internet operations function such as email and IP addresses.
By Regina K•
Jun 23, 2017
The course showed me the huge variety of topics that are connected to cyber conflicts. Now I feel I have a better awareness of Cyber Threads as well of appropriate means in order to fight against Cyber Threads. Thank you for the very interesting insights in a (for me) completely new field of knowledge.
By Navdeep S•
Mar 12, 2017
The course in very interesting. It is focused on Cyber threats, cyber crime, Actors of Cyber crime, Motivation, attributions, psychology, international situation, cyber attacks in history, confidence building measures.
I learnt a lot from the course and I highly recommend the course to others.
By Deleted A•
May 20, 2017
A very interesting and comprehensive basic course on cyber warfare and cyber conflict and how they are will impact our lives in the future. The course provides a good view of cyber threats related to the political, economic, diplomatic realms of nowadays international relations.
By Michael L•
Sep 19, 2017
Coursera's "International Cyber Conflicts" was an excellent introduction to the escalating tensions (and potential ways of reducing the tensions) related to cyber warfare. I especially appreciated the sections on "Confidence Building Measures," which was a totally new
By Isaac L P•
Jul 23, 2017
It has been an awesome experience going through this course. I have learned even more than I ever knew and have also developed so much interest in the issue of international cyber security. I hope to take more courses on the same subject matter in the nearest futre.
By Cecilia L R•
Sep 14, 2020
I enrolled with no prior knowledge whatsoever except only on what I hear and read in the news. I completed with an understanding on Cyber Conflicts and how Nations are having a difficult time agreeing on Measures to protect themselves collectively. Thank you.
By Wilfredo B•
Apr 22, 2022
This is a very worthy experience and worth sharing. I would like to say thank you Coursera and the State University of New York for the opportunity of learning extended not only to me but to many who are hungry for knowledge especially in this kind of issue.
By Esra K•
May 7, 2020
It was a very comprehensive course with knowledge on IT, international treaties and bodies, and even psychology. I really recommend this course! And do not forget to join the discussions, because they were really thought-provoking. Thanks for the course.
By Sanderson A•
Jul 17, 2017
There are many people (Nations) who still do not understand that the real world has gradually shifted into the virtual world. This course is a starting point where people (Nations) can start to easily implement CBMs for the betterment of tomorrow.