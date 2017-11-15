About this Course

15,773 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(4,539 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete

Global Challenges and Wicked Problems

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Safety and Security

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Perspectives and Levels

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Case Studies

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURITY & SAFETY CHALLENGES IN A GLOBALIZED WORLD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder