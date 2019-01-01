Dr. Bibi van den Berg (1975) is associate professor at Leiden University. She is the Director of Education and the head of the Cybersecurity Governance research group at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs. This Institute of part of the Faculty of Governance and Global Affairs, which is located in The Hague. Van den Berg also has an appointment at eLaw, the Center for Law and Digital Technologies at Leiden University’s Law School. Van den Berg has an MA and PhD in philosophy, both from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Her research and teaching focus on several themes: (1) cybersecurity, (2) governance of security and safety (3) regulating human behavior through the use of technologies (techno-regulation and nudging), (4) privacy and identity, and (5) robotics and artificial intelligence. Van den Berg is a member of the Dutch Cyber Security Council, a Council that advises the Dutch cabinet on how to improve cybersecurity in the Netherlands.