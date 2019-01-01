Profile

Bibi van den Berg

Prof. dr.

    Bio

    Dr. Bibi van den Berg (1975) is associate professor at Leiden University. She is the Director of Education and the head of the Cybersecurity Governance research group at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs. This Institute of part of the Faculty of Governance and Global Affairs, which is located in The Hague. Van den Berg also has an appointment at eLaw, the Center for Law and Digital Technologies at Leiden University’s Law School. Van den Berg has an MA and PhD in philosophy, both from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Her research and teaching focus on several themes: (1) cybersecurity, (2) governance of security and safety (3) regulating human behavior through the use of technologies (techno-regulation and nudging), (4) privacy and identity, and (5) robotics and artificial intelligence. Van den Berg is a member of the Dutch Cyber Security Council, a Council that advises the Dutch cabinet on how to improve cybersecurity in the Netherlands.

    Courses

    Security & Safety Challenges in a Globalized World

    Risk in Modern Society

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder