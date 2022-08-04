보안과 안전 문제는 현대 사회에서 가장 시급한 사안 중 하나입니다. 사이버 범죄, 테러, 환경 재해와 같은 문제들은 전 세계 수 백만 명의 삶에 영향을 미치죠. 이러한 문제들은 정치인, 국제기구 및 기업에도 중요한 사안이 되었습니다. 게다가 이 문제들은 공공양심과 정부 정책에서도 두드러지게 나타납니다.
세계화 시대의 보안 및 안전 문제Universiteit Leiden
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
개요
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete
국제적 도전 과제와 사악한 문제
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
안전 및 보안
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
관점 및 수준
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
사례 연구
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.