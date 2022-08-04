About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

개요

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete

국제적 도전 과제와 사악한 문제

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

안전 및 보안

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

관점 및 수준

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

사례 연구

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

