In this MOOC you will learn about the colorful and diverse international security landscape, and gain insights into challenging topics including Open Source Intelligence, serious organised crime and illicit trade. You will also meet stakeholders from different sectors and backgrounds. We recorded our videos at different locations in Europe to also give you an insight into the original environment of our contributing experts. You will realize that the style and focus of the various presentations will differ from one week to the other. We feel that this is a big asset! And yes, we also have men in suits and uniforms...
International Security ManagementErasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
An introduction to the international security landscape
Welcome to the first week of our MOOC! During this week you will be introduced to the international security landscape, it's actors and why this landscape concerns us all.
Managing security
Welcome to week 2 of our MOOC! During this week we will take a closer look into the concept of security management as well as the underlying challenges. The week concludes with an exercise in which you can conduct your own risk assessment.
Internet Intelligence and Investigation
This week focuses on Internet Intelligence and Investigation (the three "I's"). This concept is sometimes also referred to as Open Source Intelligence or OSINT. In addition to learning how the Internet contributes to the management of security, you will also learn how technological developments have influenced security management over the past decades.
Serious Organised Crime
You are past the half-way point of our MOOC! During week 4 you will learn more about the concept of serious organised crime. Where does terrorism fit into serious organised crime and what are some of the treats emerging on the horizon? Read on to learn more...
I found this program extremely useful, especially as I begin to acquire knowledge in International security and Management. I will encourage anyone interested to get involved.
I learned a lot and increased my information accuracy and I am confident that this information will help me in my professional life, thanks to everyone
An absolutely brilliant MOOC. I learned not only a new concept of Security Studies on an international scope but got a great experience out of it. Thoroughly enjoyed the classes.
One of the best courses that overviews international security management issues, as well as giving practical examples and insight from professionals! Excellent!
