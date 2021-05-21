About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

An introduction to the international security landscape

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Managing security

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 9 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Internet Intelligence and Investigation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Serious Organised Crime

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

