Profile

Dominique Lapprand

Independent Security Consultant

    Bio

    A former French gendarmerie senior officer, Dominique Lapprand holds a master degree in organizational dynamics. Both nationally and internationally he has built a concrete and complete experience of policing and security. He was in charge of the gendarmerie strategic research centre and has also worked with the criminal justice directorate of the French ministry of justice. He spent four years in the European Commission as a national expert on secondment and additionally has been involved in several EU projects in candidate and later neighborhood countries. Over the last years he has worked on security sector and police reorganization projects in six African countries. In parallel, he has worked with the private sector first on information systems and more recently to develop an anti-illicit trade strategy. He is the general secretary of the French association against illicit trade. Dominique Lapprand has been an associate professor at the French gendarmerie and at the Paris political sciences institute and has regularly delivered lectures at various European bodies.

    Courses

    International Security Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder