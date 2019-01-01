Profile

Jonathan Saunders

Lead Serious Games Developer (Research Fellow)

Bio

Jonathan Saunders is a Lead Serious Games developer and Research Fellow at CENTRIC, and Games Development Lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University. He has experience within both the games industry and academia in creating games for a wide variety of platforms and users globally. Jonathan's research focuses primarily on utilising serious games, virtual reality and augmented reality to effectively train and educate users within the field of security. He has led projects creating award winning games surrounding topics such as Cyber Security, Counter Terrorism, Cryptocurrency investigations, whilst working directly with organisations such as Europol, UK Defence Science Technology Lab, and the United Nations. As a member of the Erasmus+ Knowledge Alliance on "International Security Management" he has collaboratively organised the validation and commencement of the Executive Masters in International Security Management at Sheffield Hallam University which begins in September 2020.

Courses

International Security Management

