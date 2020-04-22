AF
Sep 10, 2021
Amazing!!!! A brilliant learning opportunity. First time, I get to have a broader and an international perspective on security management. Thanks Coursera and EUR, thank you very very much.....
CA
Sep 15, 2020
Excellent primer course on international security management! This challenges your ideas of safety and gives you an inside look as to how security is maintained, discussed and developed.
By Barry G•
Apr 22, 2020
Although l have worked as an international security advisor for a number of years, I found the course extremely useful. The sections on OSINT and illicit trade were particularly valuable and this sparked a desire to find out more. I did feel that some of the interviews were a little unnecessary but equally, some reinforced the practical aspects so no real complaint. Overall the format was extremely helpful. Since we are currently in lockdown due to the pandemic, I was able to complete the scheduled 7-week course in 7days :)
By Victor G O•
May 1, 2020
This is a course I will definitely recommend for all level of persons interested in security management. This course gives you a very good introduction to security management on different fronts and this I found very interesting. The explanation of safety, security smart cities, organised crime etc. are some of the highlights to look out for.
By Steve C•
Apr 22, 2020
This was an invaluable and comprehensive introduction to the area of international security management. Quality content, well-structured and informative.
By Okoli C C•
Jul 21, 2020
By dharmbir s•
May 31, 2020
this course has been given me a very good introduction towards Security management on deferent security front and very interesting explanation by the all tutors about Safety, security, organized crimes and making of Policies to stop the crime in the society an public private sectors with full of knowledge. wonderful.
By Moliehi M•
Apr 8, 2020
As a mid level policy maker and practitioner in the foreign ministry of developing country, I feel equipped and more competent to negotiate security agreements. I will be transferring to defense policy formulation and I have more confidence going to discharge of my new duties.
By Ilaria C•
Jun 1, 2020
It has been really interesting and well explained by high experts in the sector. Furthermore, this course provides an excellent focus on the different fields where Security is important and it allowed me to widen my knowledge about this amazing issue.
By Clarice A•
Sep 16, 2020
By Felix A•
Jun 2, 2020
Thank you very much for all of the instructors. It gives me a wider and more holistic overview to understand about security management in the international framework.
By Mohan P•
Jun 10, 2020
I t was really good experience to know the broad perspective of international security management and its content provides indepth
By Harold M•
May 21, 2020
Its a good course for Security Professionals to enhance their skills, good topics covered and full of knowledge.
By Vijeesh K P•
May 1, 2020
The course was excellent, it had covered all the relevant topics pertainig to Security Profession
By Ajuwon O•
May 2, 2020
This is a very deep and insightful course.The facilitators all did a very good job.
By Mohammed H A•
Jun 12, 2020
Was perfect course with value information , Thank you so much
By Nikolaos G•
Feb 17, 2020
Amazing Course.
By Jorge D M A•
Mar 29, 2020
Subtitles should be an accurate transcript of what's actually being said. More exercises would have been nice.
By meg c•
Apr 12, 2022
My appreciation and admiration goes to all the professors and resource people who worked hard in developing this course; to Coursera for their innovation and for providing a huge online learning to people across the globe. I find the topics very relevant specially during this time of Covid-19 pandemic and technological advancement.
By Ali F•
Sep 11, 2021
By MARJUKA A•
Sep 6, 2020
An absolutely brilliant MOOC. I learned not only a new concept of Security Studies on an international scope but got a great experience out of it. Thoroughly enjoyed the classes.
By Kiran K•
Jul 1, 2020
A very informative with wide range of topics covered and with necessary related case studies helps us to understand the topic in a practical manner
By Francesco L•
May 21, 2020
Really well done and very easy to understand and followed
By G V D S S•
May 7, 2020
A lot to learn and correlate when associated with an MNC
By David G M•
Jun 17, 2020
Very useful information, I recommend this course.
By ADITYA A•
Jun 21, 2020
Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.
By Regil R A•
Jun 13, 2020
Very comprehensive and brief content