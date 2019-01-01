Before concluding his doctoral studies in the field of Cybersecurity Law and Economics at TU Delft, Fabio Bisogni completed a Master’s Degree in Economics and a professional Master (II level) in Governance of Information Systems at ROMA TRE University. Bisogni previously gained research experience at the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, in consultancy at Ernst & Young and in the industrial sector in the FIAT group (now FCA). He is currently the President of FORMIT – Fondazione per la Ricerca sulla Migrazione e Integrazione delle Tecnologie – in Italy, where he has carried out more than 20 studies and projects in the fields of critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, economics of information security and policing over the last 10 years. Since 2018, he has served as Vice President and Delegate for Educational Offering and Communication at Università degli Studi Internazionali di Roma (UNINT). He is a chartered certified accountant and financial auditor, and is also currently an expert for the European Commission. Bisogni was appointed Member of the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers working group on cyberspace security (‘Gruppo di studio per la sicurezza dell’utilizzo dello spazio cibernetico’). He acted as an external expert for the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) Working Group on Economics of Security, and for the European Public-Private Partnership for Resilience (EP3R) Task Force on Trusted Information Sharing (TF-TIS). He was also a guest co-editor of two special issues of the IEEE Security & Privacy on Economics of Cybersecurity. He has significant international experience, having worked and lived in Italy, Germany, the UK, the Russian Federation, the Middle East and Southeast Asia while conducting activities within European Commission and United Nations projects.