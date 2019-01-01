Milton Sousa is Associate Professor at Nova School of Business and Economics. He held the positions of Associate Dean for Institutional Relations and International Development and Academic Director of CEMS MIM at the school. Previously, he was Director of the MBA Programs at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He chaired 3 editions of the Estoril Conferences, a large international forum on globalization that gathers renowned world leaders from business, academia and public sector. In that quality he has worked with the United Nations, World Bank, European Commission, NATO, and several world-class universities. In business, Milton founded Leaders2Be, an organization that he ran for 5 years offering leadership development programs. He worked in various innovation, research and management positions, including Royal Philips Electronics, and as a strategy and management consultant at Sociedade Portuguesa de Inovação and the Hay Group. Milton is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer on the topics of leadership and organizational behaviour in several universities and business schools, including numerous executive programmes with global corporations. His research interests include servant leadership, meaning, innovation, shared value and hybridity.