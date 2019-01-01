Profile

Milton Sousa

Associate Professor at NOVA School of Business and Economics

Bio

Milton Sousa is Associate Professor at Nova School of Business and Economics. He held the positions of Associate Dean for Institutional Relations and International Development and Academic Director of CEMS MIM at the school. Previously, he was Director of the MBA Programs at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He chaired 3 editions of the Estoril Conferences, a large international forum on globalization that gathers renowned world leaders from business, academia and public sector. In that quality he has worked with the United Nations, World Bank, European Commission, NATO, and several world-class universities. In business, Milton founded Leaders2Be, an organization that he ran for 5 years offering leadership development programs. He worked in various innovation, research and management positions, including Royal Philips Electronics, and as a strategy and management consultant at Sociedade Portuguesa de Inovação and the Hay Group. Milton is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer on the topics of leadership and organizational behaviour in several universities and business schools, including numerous executive programmes with global corporations. His research interests include servant leadership, meaning, innovation, shared value and hybridity.

Courses

International Security Management

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder