Dr. Lola Vallès, is currently head of Research at the Institute for Public Security of Catalonia. She has an extensive professional and research experience in the fields of criminal justice and police. Lola Vallès has a long international trajectory working in European research funded projects and being involved in international networks for police research and training. Ms Vallès holds a Phd on Criminology. In addition, Dr Vallès lectures in a University of Barcelona Bachelor and Master’s degree on Security and Police.