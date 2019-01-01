Alice is the OSINT coordinator and a researcher at the Centre of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research (CENTRIC) Institute at Sheffield Hallam University. She graduated from Newcastle University with a BA Honours in Sociology, with particular research interest in online trends and phenomena. In her published works Alice has covered a number of online phenomena including ‘future understandings of open source intelligence’, ‘social media crime reporting perspectives’ and ‘understanding sexting as a form of reciprocity’. Currently she is working on two H2020 Horizon projects, ‘PROPHETS’ and ‘MINDb4ACT’, which aim to create a safer societies by tackling modern radicalisation and organised crime efforts online.