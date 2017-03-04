AR
Oct 25, 2018
Excellent course. Now I know the two important concepts of security and safety. Leadership in South Asia only remain struck to the old idea of security, and they neglect the critical safety issues.
NR
Jul 2, 2020
Great course! Introduced all the basic fundamentals of safety and security. Was simple, well-explained, and I loved the addition of real life diverse examples to help contextualize everything.
By Ben W•
Mar 4, 2017
I have taken several MOOCs from several Universities and think that the Dutch ones (Universiteit Amsterdam & Universiteit Leiden) are amongst the best. I used to live in Leiden so I must confess as little personal bias, but what I really applaud is the way that the instructors actively encourage you to find out more than what's just required to obtain a pass mark. I think I'm now quite an expert on Volcanoes!
By Vikash R•
Oct 20, 2020
This course module contains everything what we need to do in class room teaching. Very helpful for those who wants to make a career in security and safety in globalised world...
By Carlos A•
May 30, 2017
Tremendous course. It uses several cases of study to illustrate the students on the topic and also provide various practices to support the learning process.
Amazing.
By Pelayo I•
May 22, 2020
This course was an absolutely great experience! The 6 weeks didn’t feel that long, and the 6 modules were well organised so I felt determined and motivated until the end. As an Undergraduate candidate, this course helped me study and understand the basic concepts of the Security Studies bachelor program (BSc) which I intend to pursue at Leiden University, and how to structure and write a case study as it’s done in this field of study. So, if you’re also looking to apply for University or simply interested, I highly recommend this course to you! :)
By Sarath C•
Aug 27, 2018
This is an interesting course for Security and Crisis Management Professionals. The content is crisp and can retain the participant's attention throughout. The included readings and case studies seem apt for the design of this course and enhance the conceptual ideas explained by the faculty. The course will serve Crisis Management and Security professionals well by aligning us to right concepts.
By Vivekanand P•
Jul 17, 2020
The journey through this course was very intriguing. Being a Safety Professional, the course content on security gave a broad perspective on the requirement. The assignments gave opportunity to unlearn events and the different security aspects which need to be looked into in this globalized world.
By Marco W•
Jun 15, 2017
Conciously set up to initiate the students in a friendly manner. The interaction with your peers in the course will definitely help you. Great course, you will enjoy it.
By Tofail A•
Jun 14, 2019
Security & Safety Challenges in a Globalized World is a true obstructs nowadays. Coursera is providing this value added education in association of the university of Laden. It's our gratitude that we have an opportunity to learn from world prominent university's instructors. The potentials I instructors are highly competent and strong knowledgeable in the assigned area. I am enjoying the course.
By Nichols A•
Jul 20, 2020
Insightful discussion about safety and security issues as a complex problem of the modern socities, as well the cultural and historical side of these disciplines. Please do a more detailed course about these topics, this one let us with the desire of enter in more deeply discussions about this fantastic field!
By Ashok K•
Dec 25, 2017
I think that this course is a necessity for many people in the world to learn and help their respective countries as well help our beautiful world. Which has given us so much already ! My thanks to the whole team at Coursera and Leiden University to make this amazing course possible online.
By Alina A•
Mar 7, 2017
The objective of the MOOC "Security&Safety Challenges in a Globalized World" is to develop and disseminate knowledge in the field of security and safety through lenses of the interdisciplinary approach.
By Atta R•
Oct 26, 2018
Excellent course. Now I know the two important concepts of security and safety. Leadership in South Asia only remain struck to the old idea of security, and they neglect the critical safety issues.
By Virginia D•
Aug 11, 2020
This class was very interesting and quick to go through. The larger writings (~1,000 words) were on interesting topics, so it was easy to get through. I recommend it to anyone.
By sangram d•
Jun 8, 2020
It's an important course in the present situation regarding security and Safety all over the world. I enjoyed the course that will build my life.
By Edwina E•
Jul 12, 2017
Great course, interesting cases and insights. It has truly broadened my horizon (my daily work is data privacy & security). Highly recommended!
By Sabine B•
Jul 19, 2020
I learnt so much and made use of all the extra material! Thank you, great course.
By Robert M W•
Jul 21, 2017
Outstanding course, outstanding experience!
By Mona A A•
Jul 16, 2020
good
By Nicolas C T•
Jan 28, 2017
Definitely a very light course designed for beginners and to promote the Leiden's 3 Years International Studies Program in Safety and Security! Somewhat very disappointing to me! Useful to note the not so realistic 3 peer-reviews awaited in that course... Two of 1000 words and one of 350-550 words! Totally unbalanced!
By Akshay K S•
Mar 11, 2017
Brilliantly framed and paced, the course offers a wonderful exposure to the safety and security issues at play today. Loved the Explore, Understand, Do mechanism, will definitely use that if I face a case where it's use is warranted. Highly recommended for anyone looking to get a deeper understanding of the importance of privacy, different level of stakeholders involved and the risk everyone faces when an issue gets out of hand. Thank you for such a great course !
By V. S M•
Jul 7, 2020
A very informative and super detailled course. All the Videos were highly professionall and understandable. All the topics and themes were extremly interesting and highlighted the importance of Safety and Security in a Globalizd World. Thank you for this great opportunity, your time and comittment. I will warmly recommend this course to everyone interested in protecting and caring about about our common Goal:Security.
By Borremans J•
May 25, 2017
Course provides a very good introduction in the fascinating world of security and safety challenges in a globalized world. The analytical tools provided are easy to understand and useful in tackling these challenges in a systematic, scientific way. Other tools stimulate synthesis so that the global view isn't lost. By any standard an excellent course stimulating individual work and res
By Eman S•
Aug 17, 2020
This course was excellent for me, and I learned a lot from it, and I believe that I acquired new skills in thinking, seeing situations, discovering them, understanding them, trying to evaluate them and working on providing effective solutions, I would have missed a lot if I had not taken this course.
By Gabriela Q S•
Sep 12, 2020
What I loved the most about this course is that it brings academic and theoretical background to a subject that sometimes is learned on the field, as you execute it. The case studies were specially helpful (and quite interesting!). I highly recommend this course.
By Machiel N•
Mar 8, 2017
This was my first MOOC course, but I enjoyed the course. The lessons/videos were clear and precise and the course contains a lot of relevant information in the field of security and safety cases. The cases and interesting assignments were relevant and interesting.