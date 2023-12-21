"Cybersecurity Best Practices" is a transformative course designed for any learners whether they are just getting started with cybersecurity or are seasoned professionals looking for a refresher. This course uses real world examples and explains cybersecurity concepts in relatable ways to make it accessible for anyone while still challenging seasoned professionals to think of these concepts with a different lens. We dive into the fundamental structure of cybersecurity and demystify its complexity using core everyday concepts. Not only will this help with organizational compliance training, but individuals will better know how they can protect themselves in their personal lives as well. For the employees looking to see ways on how they can protect their organization, this course also covers industry standard checklists that they can use to make sure they are properly hardened. By using real world examples, proven industry practices, and emerging cybersecurity concepts, learners will emerge with a better understanding of cybersecurity as a whole and how they can leverage these to protect themselves and their organization.
Welcome to our comprehensive short course on cybersecurity best practices, designed to highlight key concepts that we can all use in our safeguarding of data against evolving cyber threats. Across each lesson, we'll dive into the world of cybersecurity, starting with an in-depth analysis of prevalent threats and vulnerabilities. Lesson 1 will equip you with a thorough understanding of the threat landscape, enabling you to identify and examine various risks that could compromise your systems. In Lesson 2, we'll move towards the implementation of industry-standard best practices, looking at the latest research used in deploying the latest cyber protocols and defenses. Moving forward, Lesson 3 will focus on the implementation of specific cybersecurity frameworks and controls, empowering you to fortify your organization's defenses with structured and robust security measures. Together, we'll navigate these critical cyber related issues, providing you with the keys, knowledge, and tools necessary to fight back against attackers in a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape.
