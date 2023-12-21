Coursera Instructor Network
Cybersecurity Best Practices
Cybersecurity Best Practices

Andry Rakotomalala

Instructor: Andry Rakotomalala

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to our comprehensive short course on cybersecurity best practices, designed to highlight key concepts that we can all use in our safeguarding of data against evolving cyber threats. Across each lesson, we'll dive into the world of cybersecurity, starting with an in-depth analysis of prevalent threats and vulnerabilities. Lesson 1 will equip you with a thorough understanding of the threat landscape, enabling you to identify and examine various risks that could compromise your systems. In Lesson 2, we'll move towards the implementation of industry-standard best practices, looking at the latest research used in deploying the latest cyber protocols and defenses. Moving forward, Lesson 3 will focus on the implementation of specific cybersecurity frameworks and controls, empowering you to fortify your organization's defenses with structured and robust security measures. Together, we'll navigate these critical cyber related issues, providing you with the keys, knowledge, and tools necessary to fight back against attackers in a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape.

13 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Andry Rakotomalala
