Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Best Practices

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Robots to Cobots

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Safety-Minded Design

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Collaborative Workcells

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

