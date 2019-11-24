As robots evolve and increasingly interact with humans, enhancing the safety of personnel working with these “collaborative robots” (cobots) is vital. This course equips you to assess the safety of a collaborative robot workcell and prevent the chances of injury or harm. It imparts industry-endorsed safety standards, technical report recommendations and best practices from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Robotic Industries Association (RIA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Learners are introduced to similarities and differences between traditional robots, cobots and conventional machinery before delving into risk assessments, causes of robot accidents and collaborative applications. Material also includes key design techniques for reducing collision forces and a methodology for safety testing.
Collaborative Robot Safety: Design & Deployment
University at Buffalo
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Best Practices
In this module, we will discuss safety training, robots, conventional machinery, risk assessments and standards.
Robots to Cobots
In this module, we will discuss accidents and design of safe work cells.
Safety-Minded Design
This module contains information regarding robot applications and safety.
Collaborative Workcells
This module provides information on collaborative work cell design, risk and design.
This course is very interesting for Robotics industrial field
This course was superb, I learnt a lot about Cobots...!!!
learned so much about different types of robots from this course which will help me in my graduation in btech mechanical....thank you so much
This course is quite good but only thing I felt uncomfortable is about standards taught as they are very tidious to remember
