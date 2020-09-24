MK
Nov 10, 2020
excellent course , and this course really enhance my knowledge and give me new area for deeply study of cobots . I thank full to all professors and his team . regards
VP
Jun 11, 2020
It was an excellent knowledge gathering exercise. The course was well structured and there is good level of guidance for learning and implementation in the course.
By ABHIJIT S•
Sep 24, 2020
Good Day ,
Pleased and Thank you for informing me about this course offering and the opportunity to learn the course in such tough Covid circumstances online for financially constrained individuals like me .
Thank you humbly and sincerely to Coursera Team .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
By Elven J•
Sep 16, 2018
I had the honor of being selected beta tester for this course. I've watched all the content, read all recommended videos and searches, and I'm studying the references and my own researchs.
This course is a fundamental reference and contribution to the scientific academic community .
Thank you very much! Institution, Companies and People involved., Thank you very much !
By S.V A•
Jun 16, 2020
This course has really helped me in understanding the key concepts of cobots and since my bachelor degree which i am pursuing on is robotics and automation and this course has helped take another step further in my bachelor degree.
By Daniela E V M•
May 22, 2022
I liked the course, I just would have liked more videos with the information that is in PDF, I think that with that it would have been more complete, for the rest I am delighted
By MOHAMMAD S K•
Nov 11, 2020
By Vivekanand P•
Jun 12, 2020
By MANAN V•
Aug 5, 2020
learned so much about different types of robots from this course which will help me in my graduation in btech mechanical....thank you so much
By Abdul W•
May 8, 2020
covers intermediate level of ISO 12100 safety of machinery standard with practical industrial examples of robots and new inoovative cobots
By Shivoh C•
Oct 10, 2018
I really enjoyed learning how to design and Deploy the next generation robots. Thankyou for providing me with this great opportunity.
By jose t•
Oct 19, 2020
It was a nise and informative course
I got to improve my knowledge about various aspects of robot safety
By AMEENA M•
Jun 13, 2020
The most effective coaching skills and knowledge. Immensely helpful with all the notes provided
By Sara A S•
Sep 30, 2020
The course is very helpful and opened my brain to knew techniques and ideas.
By HARIPRASATH J•
May 9, 2020
nice course i learnt a lot about collaborative robot safety and design
By Akmorreach-Victor K•
Jun 5, 2020
The course is very interesting if you are interested in Robots.
By Shubham K•
May 30, 2020
This course is very interesting for Robotics industrial field
By Troy D J•
Mar 20, 2019
Up to date learning for today's manufacturing environment.
By K . S N•
Jun 28, 2020
Its a very nice and easy course which I very much liked .
By logesh•
Mar 21, 2020
This course was superb, I learnt a lot about Cobots...!!!
By Muhammad J•
Oct 23, 2020
Outstanding experience , with the up to date Content.
By jakkam g•
Feb 9, 2019
Very Much Informative , Thanks for a broad view.
By PARTHAJEET G•
Nov 26, 2020
Its a very Fantastic course for Robot Safety
By Harshada K R•
Feb 14, 2021
Thank u for giving me a knowledge in robot.
By Naveen K•
May 17, 2020
Nice For Practical Knowledge ! it's amazing
By nyi k•
Sep 5, 2020
i got alot of knowledge about robot safey.
By harikrishnan U•
Nov 18, 2020
Well structured and simple to understand.