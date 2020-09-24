Chevron Left
As robots evolve and increasingly interact with humans, enhancing the safety of personnel working with these “collaborative robots” (cobots) is vital. This course equips you to assess the safety of a collaborative robot workcell and prevent the chances of injury or harm. It imparts industry-endorsed safety standards, technical report recommendations and best practices from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Robotic Industries Association (RIA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Learners are introduced to similarities and differences between traditional robots, cobots and conventional machinery before delving into risk assessments, causes of robot accidents and collaborative applications. Material also includes key design techniques for reducing collision forces and a methodology for safety testing. Main concepts are delivered through videos, demos and hands-on exercises. To learn more, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-NU710WjM0....

MK

Nov 10, 2020

excellent course , and this course really enhance my knowledge and give me new area for deeply study of cobots . I thank full to all professors and his team . regards

VP

Jun 11, 2020

It was an excellent knowledge gathering exercise. The course was well structured and there is good level of guidance for learning and implementation in the course.

By ABHIJIT S

Sep 24, 2020

Good Day ,

Pleased and Thank you for informing me about this course offering and the opportunity to learn the course in such tough Covid circumstances online for financially constrained individuals like me .

Thank you humbly and sincerely to Coursera Team .

Thanks and Warm Regards.

ABHIJIT SENGUPTA

By Elven J

Sep 16, 2018

I had the honor of being selected beta tester for this course. I've watched all the content, read all recommended videos and searches, and I'm studying the references and my own researchs.

This course is a fundamental reference and contribution to the scientific academic community .

Thank you very much! Institution, Companies and People involved., Thank you very much !

By S.V A

Jun 16, 2020

This course has really helped me in understanding the key concepts of cobots and since my bachelor degree which i am pursuing on is robotics and automation and this course has helped take another step further in my bachelor degree.

By Daniela E V M

May 22, 2022

I liked the course, I just would have liked more videos with the information that is in PDF, I think that with that it would have been more complete, for the rest I am delighted

By MOHAMMAD S K

Nov 11, 2020

By Vivekanand P

Jun 12, 2020

By MANAN V

Aug 5, 2020

learned so much about different types of robots from this course which will help me in my graduation in btech mechanical....thank you so much

By Abdul W

May 8, 2020

covers intermediate level of ISO 12100 safety of machinery standard with practical industrial examples of robots and new inoovative cobots

By Shivoh C

Oct 10, 2018

I really enjoyed learning how to design and Deploy the next generation robots. Thankyou for providing me with this great opportunity.

By jose t

Oct 19, 2020

It was a nise and informative course

I got to improve my knowledge about various aspects of robot safety

By AMEENA M

Jun 13, 2020

The most effective coaching skills and knowledge. Immensely helpful with all the notes provided

By Sara A S

Sep 30, 2020

The course is very helpful and opened my brain to knew techniques and ideas.

By HARIPRASATH J

May 9, 2020

nice course i learnt a lot about collaborative robot safety and design

By Akmorreach-Victor K

Jun 5, 2020

The course is very interesting if you are interested in Robots.

By Shubham K

May 30, 2020

This course is very interesting for Robotics industrial field

By Troy D J

Mar 20, 2019

Up to date learning for today's manufacturing environment.

By K . S N

Jun 28, 2020

Its a very nice and easy course which I very much liked .

By logesh

Mar 21, 2020

This course was superb, I learnt a lot about Cobots...!!!

By Muhammad J

Oct 23, 2020

Outstanding experience , with the up to date Content.

By jakkam g

Feb 9, 2019

Very Much Informative , Thanks for a broad view.

By PARTHAJEET G

Nov 26, 2020

Its a very Fantastic course for Robot Safety

By Harshada K R

Feb 14, 2021

Thank u for giving me a knowledge in robot.

By Naveen K

May 17, 2020

Nice For Practical Knowledge ! it's amazing

By nyi k

Sep 5, 2020

i got alot of knowledge about robot safey.

By harikrishnan U

Nov 18, 2020

Well structured and simple to understand.

