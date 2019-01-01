Peter Baumgartner, a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, is the Operational Excellence Director at the University at Buffalo's The Center for Industrial Effectiveness (TCIE). As a resident expert in Lean Six Sigma, he has delivered substantial, validated hard savings across a variety of projects in such industries as manufacturing, medical devices, building materials, publishing, finance, IT, food service and automotive. He has nearly 10 years of experience with a global company in serving as the lead on a multitude of process improvement project teams that have delivered record performance in yields, cost reduction, quality and safety. Baumgartner has an advanced understanding and application of statistics, and develops the potential in others through helping them understand Six Sigma and Lean methodologies. He holds an MS in Applied Statistics from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.