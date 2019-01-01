Profile

Peter Baumgartner

Operational Excellence Director

    Bio

    Peter Baumgartner, a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, is the Operational Excellence Director at the University at Buffalo's The Center for Industrial Effectiveness (TCIE). As a resident expert in Lean Six Sigma, he has delivered substantial, validated hard savings across a variety of projects in such industries as manufacturing, medical devices, building materials, publishing, finance, IT, food service and automotive. He has nearly 10 years of experience with a global company in serving as the lead on a multitude of process improvement project teams that have delivered record performance in yields, cost reduction, quality and safety. Baumgartner has an advanced understanding and application of statistics, and develops the potential in others through helping them understand Six Sigma and Lean methodologies. He holds an MS in Applied Statistics from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

    Courses

    Data-Driven Process Improvement

    Data Analysis and Visualization

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder