By the end of this course, learners are empowered to implement data-driven process improvement objectives at their organization. The course covers: the business case for IoT (Internet of Things), the strategic importance of aligning operations and performance goals, best practices for collecting data, and facilitating a process mapping activity to visualize and analyze a process’s flow of materials and information. Learners are prepared to focus efforts around business needs, evaluate what the organization should measure, discern between different types of IoT data and collect key performance indicators (KPIs) using IoT technology. Learners have the opportunity to implement process improvement objectives in a mock scenario and consider how the knowledge can be transferred to their own organizational contexts.
This course is part of the Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.
Develop a plan to align operational and performance goals
Devise a data collection strategy and validate data integrity
Understand how to create current and future state process maps
Prioritize data gaps for root cause analysis
- Gap assessment
- Business Process Mapping
- KPIs
- Data Collection
- Data-Driven Decision Making
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Operations and Performance Goals
This module covers the business case for establishing a data strategy, including why it is important, from a strategic level, to align your operations and performance goals before you undertake implementation.
Data Collection
This module covers best practices for collecting data.
Process Mapping
This module will prepare you to develop current state process maps, prioritize data gaps, and formulate future state process maps.
Project: Data-Driven Process Improvement
This module provides an opportunity to bridge theory and practice. Learners apply knowledge from this course to solve a business problem.
Course is very good but if the resource material can be converted to a video it will add more value
The course is easy to understand and provides some key foundational considerations for data gathering and making an impact on business strategy.
About the Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
This specialization explains why it is important to leverage data when contemplating organizational choices, and supplies the tools at the heart of data-driven decision making (DDDM). The three-course series explores how technology enables the collection and organization of unprecedented amounts of data, and how to dissect that data to gain powerful insights. Course topics include analyzing process maps for driving improvement, software for maximizing data analysis, statistical process control, creating metrics dashboards and translating data stories, and the connection between operations technology metrics and organizational performance. Content touches on leadership’s role in instituting an internet of things (IoT) strategy in manufacturing and service environments. Lessons feature case studies highlighting ROI achieved through DDDM, and the cultural changes required for success.
