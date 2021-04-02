About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
Beginner Level

It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop a plan to align operational and performance goals

  • Devise a data collection strategy and validate data integrity

  • Understand how to create current and future state process maps

  • Prioritize data gaps for root cause analysis

Skills you will gain

  • Gap assessment
  • Business Process Mapping
  • KPIs
  • Data Collection
  • Data-Driven Decision Making
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
Beginner Level

It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Operations and Performance Goals

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Collection

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Process Mapping

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Project: Data-Driven Process Improvement

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)

About the Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization

Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM)

