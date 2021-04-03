EA
Apr 2, 2021
The course is easy to understand and provides some key foundational considerations for data gathering and making an impact on business strategy.
SB
Jun 15, 2021
Course is very good but if the resource material can be converted to a video it will add more value
By Esther A•
Apr 2, 2021
The course is easy to understand and provides some key foundational considerations for data gathering and making an impact on business strategy.
By Daniel D B•
Apr 27, 2021
Excellent course and teachers.
I only recommend a review on the Readings' links, some doesn't work.
By Alfonso N M•
Mar 26, 2021
Excellent!!
By George K•
Mar 6, 2021
Very interesting topic and a very well structured course. However more videos and less reading would have been better. In addition, more practice exercises would have been an added advantage as well. However, overall very informative course.
By RAISSA M•
May 23, 2021
Too less number of videos, more of self reading which is not what is expected for a course coming from a university.
By John G•
May 16, 2021
Hard to understand one of the lecturers. Most lecturers did not use text/bullet points while they were talking, that is horrible teaching style.
By Sina J•
Dec 8, 2021
The best part about the course is that in addition to the theory, there is a peer reviewed assignment that really helps you think about and put into practice the theory and then get feedback from likeminded people.
By Shrimonty B•
Jun 16, 2021
Course is very good but if the resource material can be converted to a video it will add more value
By Tamer A•
Aug 11, 2021
Thanks for excellent knowledge
By Rajkumar•
Jan 20, 2022
Good course
By ali s a•
May 12, 2022
thank you
By Daniel P P•
Sep 8, 2021
Top
By Ayman k•
Oct 17, 2021
There are some delay with peer review, other than that everything about the course was great. Learning material was really good, learnt something new every week and by the end of the course was able to put the material to work in assignment.