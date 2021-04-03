Chevron Left
Back to Data-Driven Process Improvement

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data-Driven Process Improvement by University at Buffalo

4.5
stars
60 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this course, learners are empowered to implement data-driven process improvement objectives at their organization. The course covers: the business case for IoT (Internet of Things), the strategic importance of aligning operations and performance goals, best practices for collecting data, and facilitating a process mapping activity to visualize and analyze a process’s flow of materials and information. Learners are prepared to focus efforts around business needs, evaluate what the organization should measure, discern between different types of IoT data and collect key performance indicators (KPIs) using IoT technology. Learners have the opportunity to implement process improvement objectives in a mock scenario and consider how the knowledge can be transferred to their own organizational contexts. Material includes online lectures, videos, demos, project work, readings and discussions. This course is ideal for individuals keen on developing a data-driven mindset that derives powerful insights useful for improving a company’s bottom line. It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations. It is the first course in the Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) specialization. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi4mmeSWcVc&list=PLQvThJe-IglyYljMrdqwfsDzk56ncfoLx&index=11....

Top reviews

EA

Apr 2, 2021

The course is easy to understand and provides some key foundational considerations for data gathering and making an impact on business strategy.

SB

Jun 15, 2021

Course is very good but if the resource material can be converted to a video it will add more value

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Data-Driven Process Improvement

By Esther A

Apr 2, 2021

The course is easy to understand and provides some key foundational considerations for data gathering and making an impact on business strategy.

By Daniel D B

Apr 27, 2021

Excellent course and teachers.

I only recommend a review on the Readings' links, some doesn't work.

By Alfonso N M

Mar 26, 2021

Excellent!!

By George K

Mar 6, 2021

Very interesting topic and a very well structured course. However more videos and less reading would have been better. In addition, more practice exercises would have been an added advantage as well. However, overall very informative course.

By RAISSA M

May 23, 2021

Too less number of videos, more of self reading which is not what is expected for a course coming from a university.

By John G

May 16, 2021

Hard to understand one of the lecturers. Most lecturers did not use text/bullet points while they were talking, that is horrible teaching style.

By Sina J

Dec 8, 2021

The best part about the course is that in addition to the theory, there is a peer reviewed assignment that really helps you think about and put into practice the theory and then get feedback from likeminded people.

By Shrimonty B

Jun 16, 2021

Course is very good but if the resource material can be converted to a video it will add more value

By Tamer A

Aug 11, 2021

Thanks for excellent knowledge

By Rajkumar

Jan 20, 2022

Good course

By ali s a

May 12, 2022

thank you

By Daniel P P

Sep 8, 2021

Top

By Ayman k

Oct 17, 2021

There are some delay with peer review, other than that everything about the course was great. Learning material was really good, learnt something new every week and by the end of the course was able to put the material to work in assignment.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder