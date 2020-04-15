About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Digital Manufacturing Security

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Guidance on Securing Digital Manufacturing Operations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Protecting Operational Technologies and Intellectual Property

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Breach Response

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes

