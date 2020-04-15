The nature of digital manufacturing and design (DM&D), and its heavy reliance on creating a digital thread of product and process data and information, makes it a prime target for hackers and counterfeiters. This course will introduce students to why creating a strong and secure infrastructure should be of paramount concern for anyone operating in the DM&D domain, and measures that can be employed to protect operational technologies, systems and resources.
Introduction to Digital Manufacturing Security
The purpose of this module is to introduce you to the information security need, framework and processes, as it applies to creating a strong and secure Digital Manufacturing and Design infrastructure.
Guidance on Securing Digital Manufacturing Operations
The purpose of this module is to introduced you to the various components of the digital manufacturing operation and the basic security concepts that can be used to protect these components.
Protecting Operational Technologies and Intellectual Property
The purpose of this module is to describe how the various operational steps of digital manufacturing – that includes - supply chain, shipping process, mobile device usage and the associated communication – can be protected, along with the Intellectual Property (IP) items that arise during digital manufacturing and design.
Breach Response
The purpose of this module is to teach you how to respond to security breaches when they happen. We will start with the threat landscape and system failures and investigate the interplay between security and reliability, which are essential for building dependable systems. The mechanism of continuous monitoring to detect security breaches, and strategies for forensics, breach response, and recovery will also be described.
Nice overview of the topics related to cybersecurity in manufacturing. Good information with lot of valuable resources.
this course help to under stand the cyber security related information and threats which are form of cyber security step which need to one has to take care.
Learned good number of cybersecurity terminologies, thanks to Prof.Shambhu Upadhyaya for the wonderful coverage and interactions.
This course is very awesome and helpful for the industry 4.O
