Explore the field of Industrial Cybersecurity through our dedicated course, where you will explore the complexities of securing industrial systems from cyber threats. Learn the most recent strategies and effective practices to strengthen your defenses and guarantee the robustness of vital infrastructure.
Industrial Cybersecurity
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Working with ICS Architecture, industrial networks, incident response, ICS protocols, and packet structure to protect industrial systems.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
This comprehensive course is carefully crafted to empower participants with the vital knowledge and skills necessary for shielding industrial systems against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. Our curriculum delves into crucial areas, including the recognition of cybersecurity's paramount importance in the industrial sector, gaining insight into prevalent threats, and grasping the pivotal role of cybersecurity in fortifying industrial control systems.
What's included
23 videos7 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Security
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Security? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Industrial cybersecurity, also known as industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, refers to the practice of protecting industrial systems, networks, and critical infrastructure from cyber threats and attacks. It involves implementing security measures to safeguard the processes, technologies, and information used in industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and utilities.
Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity differs from traditional Information Technology (IT) cybersecurity in its focus, scope, and technological landscape. While IT cybersecurity centers around safeguarding data, communication, and administrative tasks within corporate networks, OT cybersecurity is dedicated to securing industrial control systems and processes in critical infrastructure sectors like manufacturing and utilities.
Operational Technology (OT) refers to the hardware and software used to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and events in various industries, such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and healthcare. As these industries increasingly integrate digital technologies into their operations, the need for robust Operational Technology cybersecurity becomes essential. Here are several reasons: Critical Infrastructure Protection, Increased Connectivity, Data Integrity and Confidentiality.