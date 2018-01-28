VC
May 11, 2020
Excellent course with a ton of great information and resources. I learned a lot about cybersecurity and its role in digital manufacturing systems.
DC
Jan 27, 2018
By David C•
Jan 28, 2018
By B T R•
Nov 7, 2017
Very Good Course...
By WESLEY T•
May 2, 2018
This course addresses an issue that not to be overlooked in Industry 4.0: Cybersecurity! System security is a key strategy for an Advanced Manufacturing project.
By Dr R S•
Apr 16, 2020
Learned good number of cybersecurity terminologies, thanks to Prof.Shambhu Upadhyaya for the wonderful coverage and interactions.
By Vancho D•
Jan 24, 2018
great material and course as part of the DMD specialization!
By wittaya s•
Aug 2, 2017
Unexpectly so good and a lot of detail to learn.
By Tejash y T G•
Dec 13, 2018
thank you for the course
By Kevin K•
Apr 4, 2019
Overall a good course- the final section (which applies to the DMD specialization) should have had a gate where folks who were only interested in the Cyber security portion could escape.
By Nguyen A T•
Nov 18, 2019
increase mindset of security
How to show off yourself to get more opportunity
By Jachin C•
Jul 27, 2017
I really appreciate
By Amit K•
May 3, 2021
Nice overview of the topics related to cybersecurity in manufacturing. Good information with lot of valuable resources.
By Guy G•
Jun 13, 2017
A very educational course .
By suresh k•
Nov 30, 2019
great course , i
By Atichat P•
Nov 27, 2018
Good
By Alireza Z•
Jul 25, 2018
The course is informative but not properly organized. The most important things missing is not having presentation available for the students to use
By CHINTADA H K•
May 7, 2020
This course has been so carefully crafted to take us through the potential threats that are being faced by the world in the Cyber-Physical domain. It provided all basic information which is required to understand and respond to such kinds of threats. It equipped me with more knowledge on methods to secure a Cyber physical system in DMD paradigm
By HEEREKAR R•
May 2, 2020
Metals, capital goods, chemicals and electronics industries are fast becoming prone to cyber security risks as investments in manufacturing systems that incorporate connected devices, or Internet of Things (IoT), increase. ... Increased digital connectivity means manufacturers face threats from various quarters, they said.
By vishal c•
May 12, 2020
By Arunkumar D•
Apr 21, 2020
The course clearly explains about How to protect Intellectual Property's of a firm. And every should know about this.
By Kasuntha M•
Oct 30, 2020
Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.
By Robert N•
Oct 27, 2020
The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.
By Akshay A B•
Jul 23, 2020
Great Course to learn various aspects of cyber attacks and security of manufacturing systems
By ARTHANARI R•
Apr 16, 2020
This course has given me an indepth outline about cyber security in digital manufacturing
By kitti•
Aug 19, 2021
thie is very good and I can know the concept to be the foundation fo cyber security
By Ray N•
Apr 21, 2020
Nice, comprehensive overview. Almost a course by itself for Cyber Security.