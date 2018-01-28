Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cyber Security in Manufacturing by University at Buffalo

4.7
stars
519 ratings
111 reviews

About the Course

The nature of digital manufacturing and design (DM&D), and its heavy reliance on creating a digital thread of product and process data and information, makes it a prime target for hackers and counterfeiters. This course will introduce students to why creating a strong and secure infrastructure should be of paramount concern for anyone operating in the DM&D domain, and measures that can be employed to protect operational technologies, systems and resources. Acquire knowledge about security needs and the application of information security systems. Build the foundational skills needed in performing a risk assessment of operational and information technology assets. Gain valuable insights of implementing controls to mitigate identified risks. Main concepts of this course will be delivered through lectures, readings, discussions and various videos. This is the seventh course in the Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology specialization that explores the many facets of manufacturing’s “Fourth Revolution,” aka Industry 4.0, and features a culminating project involving creation of a roadmap to achieve a self-established DMD-related professional goal. To learn more about the Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://youtu.be/wETK1O9c-CA...

Top reviews

VC

May 11, 2020

Excellent course with a ton of great information and resources. I learned a lot about cybersecurity and its role in digital manufacturing systems.

DC

Jan 27, 2018

Excellent course with a ton of great information and resources. Learned a lot about cybersecurity and its role in digital manufacturing systems.

By David C

Jan 28, 2018

Excellent course with a ton of great information and resources. Learned a lot about cybersecurity and its role in digital manufacturing systems.

By B T R

Nov 7, 2017

Very Good Course...

By WESLEY T

May 2, 2018

This course addresses an issue that not to be overlooked in Industry 4.0: Cybersecurity! System security is a key strategy for an Advanced Manufacturing project.

By Dr R S

Apr 16, 2020

Learned good number of cybersecurity terminologies, thanks to Prof.Shambhu Upadhyaya for the wonderful coverage and interactions.

By Vancho D

Jan 24, 2018

great material and course as part of the DMD specialization!

By wittaya s

Aug 2, 2017

Unexpectly so good and a lot of detail to learn.

By Tejash y T G

Dec 13, 2018

thank you for the course

By Kevin K

Apr 4, 2019

Overall a good course- the final section (which applies to the DMD specialization) should have had a gate where folks who were only interested in the Cyber security portion could escape.

By Nguyen A T

Nov 18, 2019

increase mindset of security

How to show off yourself to get more opportunity

By Jachin C

Jul 27, 2017

I really appreciate

By Amit K

May 3, 2021

Nice overview of the topics related to cybersecurity in manufacturing. Good information with lot of valuable resources.

By Guy G

Jun 13, 2017

A very educational course .

By suresh k

Nov 30, 2019

great course , i

By Atichat P

Nov 27, 2018

Good

By Alireza Z

Jul 25, 2018

The course is informative but not properly organized. The most important things missing is not having presentation available for the students to use

By CHINTADA H K

May 7, 2020

This course has been so carefully crafted to take us through the potential threats that are being faced by the world in the Cyber-Physical domain. It provided all basic information which is required to understand and respond to such kinds of threats. It equipped me with more knowledge on methods to secure a Cyber physical system in DMD paradigm

By HEEREKAR R

May 2, 2020

Metals, capital goods, chemicals and electronics industries are fast becoming prone to cyber security risks as investments in manufacturing systems that incorporate connected devices, or Internet of Things (IoT), increase. ... Increased digital connectivity means manufacturers face threats from various quarters, they said.

By vishal c

May 12, 2020

Excellent course with a ton of great information and resources. I learned a lot about cybersecurity and its role in digital manufacturing systems.

By Arunkumar D

Apr 21, 2020

The course clearly explains about How to protect Intellectual Property's of a firm. And every should know about this.

By Kasuntha M

Oct 30, 2020

Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.

By Robert N

Oct 27, 2020

The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.

By Akshay A B

Jul 23, 2020

Great Course to learn various aspects of cyber attacks and security of manufacturing systems

By ARTHANARI R

Apr 16, 2020

This course has given me an indepth outline about cyber security in digital manufacturing

By kitti

Aug 19, 2021

thie is very good and I can know the concept to be the foundation fo cyber security

By Ray N

Apr 21, 2020

Nice, comprehensive overview. Almost a course by itself for Cyber Security.

