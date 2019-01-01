Junsong Yuan is an Associate Professor and Director of Visual Computing Lab at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University at Buffalo (UB), the State University of New York, USA. Before joining UB, he was an Associate Professor and Nanyang Assistant Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He obtained his Ph.D. from Northwestern University in 2009, and received Outstanding EECS Ph.D. Thesis award. He is currently Senior Area Editor of Journal of Visual Communications and Image Representation (JVCI), Associate Editor of IEEE Trans. on Image Processing (T-IP) and IEEE Trans. on Circuits and Systems for Video Technology (T-CSVT), and served as Guest Editor of International Journal of Computer Vision (IJCV). He is Program Co-Chair of ICME'18 and Steering Committee Member of ICME (2018-2019). He served as Area Chair for CVPR, ICIP, ICPR, ACCV, ACM MM, WACV etc. He is a Fellow of International Association of Pattern Recognition (IAPR).