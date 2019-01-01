Associate Professor
Dr. Cyndi Burnett is an Associate Professor at the International Center for Studies in Creativity at SUNY Buffalo State. She implements the Center’s efforts to “ignite creativity around the world,” and her work includes projects such as: integrating creative thinking into the classroom and the home. She is the co-author of two books- Weaving Creativity into Every Strand of Your Curriculum and My Sandwich is a Spaceship: Creative Thinking for Parents and Young Children
Prior to becoming an academic, Dr. Burnett was a professional actress. Having performed in many stage productions, she realized that she had developed a passionate interest in the underlying processes involved in creation. This realization led to her studying creativity at the ICSC and ultimately gaining her EdD in Curriculum, Teaching and Learning from the University of Toronto.
She was recently featured in an article in the New York Times titled, Creativity Becomes an Academic Discipline.