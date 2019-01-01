Associate Professor
John has designed and presented programs on leadership and creativity in 22 countries for organizations such as IBM, Mattel Toys, Quaker Oats, Pfizer, British Home Office, National Science Foundation, NASA, and The Ohio State University. His expertise is in organizational creativity, developing online 3D creativity courses and Appreciative Inquiry, exploring new worlds of what works versus what doesn’t. He has published numerous articles in Latin American business journals.
John was an operations manager for American Airlines in Buffalo, New York. He also held internal consulting positions for American Airlines in the fields of training and development, employee relations, and organizational development for its Miami, Caribbean, and Latin America division.
John earned his Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from the University of Manchester, England. In recognition for his work as an instructor, he was awarded the Buffalo State College President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.