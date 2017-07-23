About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • News
  • Evaluation
  • Media Literacy
  • Journalism
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Hong Kong

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Making sense of the news is more important than ever

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What is news and who decides?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Where can we find trustworthy information?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Says who?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

