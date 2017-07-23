Never before has the need for News Literacy been more urgent. As news consumers are bombarded with a constant stream of fake news, propaganda, hoaxes, rumors, satire, and advertising — that often masquerade as credible journalism — it is becoming more and more difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. While the public’s faith in the news media erodes, purveyors of misinformation have helped give rise to troubling cultural trends and alarming political movements.
Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lessons for Digital CitizensThe University of Hong Kong
Making sense of the news is more important than ever
What is news and who decides?
Where can we find trustworthy information?
Says who?
Excellent, short and concise. Offers clear and usable methods for critical thinking.
Great course to cultivate media literacy skills. Full of real-life cases.
Very informative and clear and there are some assignments to make us understand more. But there are too many links that we have to read, I prefer the video and examples and assignments.
Very interesting and educational course, helped me to understand the mistakes not only in professional activity, but also in real life.
