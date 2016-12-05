Being a successful journalist is more than hunting down information. How journalists process the information, then put it together, are key steps for news reports. You will learn the process, planning, requirements of how journalists develop their news reports. There are many ways to report news reports, and you will learn different forms of how to perform reporting and writing to serve different audiences. This course also explains the different formats within journalism, beyond the written word and how they are best utilized.
Michigan State University
Welcome to Course 3!
We are thrilled to have you as part of Course 3 in our Introduction to Journalism Specialization. We will be discussing how to "Effectively Delivering the News to Your Audience." You will learn about the School of Journalism, our award-winning faculty and the world-class atmosphere of Michigan State University. We are a special place, where amazing things happen every day.
Earning and keeping trust
You've developed your story concept. You've done your research, reporting and interviewing. Now you will learn how to take the next steps: sorting your information, and picking the right format for your news report. You will develop skills in dealing with statistics, numbers and how to figure out if you have enough information to compile an effective news report.
Preparing your news report
Sometimes one of the biggest challenges in being a journalist is figuring out how to best handle quotes, format, and audience recognition. Knowing what you're reporting, and your audience, makes all the difference. You will learn how to best use and structure quotes in your news reports, choose the right format for reporting, and understand the needs of your audience.
More than words
Having an effective news report is often dictated by the many thoughtful choices made by editors and journalists. How things look, sound, feel and read impacts how the audiences choose to take in information - and if they want to interact with your media. What are the things you need to consider? You will learn how your news report can be strengthened through multimedia: audio, video, graphics, photos and maps. You will develop skills in shooting video and photos, as well as gathering audio.
Short lessons that makes it easy to continue and yet you learn a lot!l
It was very broad and more broad than what i learnt in my University. The lecturers are very well skilled and professionals in their field
This course was excellent and I completed it feeling that what I have learnt is truly of value and relevant to this industry.
HAD A VERY CLEAR IDEA ON REPORTING IN JOURNALISM. THANKS TO ALL THE MENTORS. THANKS TO MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY AND COURSERA FOR HELPING HAVE A GOOD KNOWLEDGE ON JOURNALISM.
This Specialization will develop and enhance your understanding of the global field of journalism. You'll learn best practices and ethical standards for newsgathering processes and compiling a news report through hands-on projects, peer-to-peer feedback, and issue exploration. You will also study journalism's impact on societal issues and trends, plus explore career opportunities in newspapers, magazine, social media, Internet multimedia, television, radio, corporate and community journalism. The final Capstone project will guide you through the journalistic portfolio process, where you will conceptualize, report and complete a professional-quality news report.
