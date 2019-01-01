Joe Grimm has been visiting editor in residence at the Michigan State University School of Journalism since 2008. He teaches courses in community news coverage, professional branding, editing for impact and a publishing class called “Bias Busters.” In “Bias Busters,” students produce guides to cultural competence. Topics have included “100 Questions and Answers About East Asian Cultures,” “100 Questions and Answers About Indian Americans” and, for international guests, “100 Questions and Answers About Americans.” The series is launching four new guides in 2016. Joe worked for more than 25 years, 18 of them as recruiter. While there, he helped the Free Press become the most diverse newsroom among the nation’s major metro newspapers and participated in several “firsts” for Asian Americans at the Free Press. While at the newspaper he started a careers website in 1997 and spun out of that a blog, live chats and books. He has published more than a dozen books and has helped others publish theirs Combining the roles of editor and teacher, Grimm has more than 30 years of experience in both the newsroom and the classroom. He has taught or lectured at more than a dozen universities, several major newspapers and journalism associations in the United States and at Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia.