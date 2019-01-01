Profile

Joe Grimm

Instructor

    Bio

    Joe Grimm has been visiting editor in residence at the Michigan State University School of Journalism since 2008. He teaches courses in community news coverage, professional branding, editing for impact and a publishing class called “Bias Busters.” In “Bias Busters,” students produce guides to cultural competence. Topics have included “100 Questions and Answers About East Asian Cultures,” “100 Questions and Answers About Indian Americans” and, for international guests, “100 Questions and Answers About Americans.” The series is launching four new guides in 2016. Joe worked for more than 25 years, 18 of them as recruiter. While there, he helped the Free Press become the most diverse newsroom among the nation’s major metro newspapers and participated in several “firsts” for Asian Americans at the Free Press. While at the newspaper he started a careers website in 1997 and spun out of that a blog, live chats and books. He has published more than a dozen books and has helped others publish theirs Combining the roles of editor and teacher, Grimm has more than 30 years of experience in both the newsroom and the classroom. He has taught or lectured at more than a dozen universities, several major newspapers and journalism associations in the United States and at Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia.

    Courses

    Journalism, the future, and you!

    Capstone: Create your own professional journalistic portfolio

    Gathering and Developing the News

    Effectively delivering the news to your audience

    What is news?

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder