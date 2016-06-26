You will learn about the career paths that are available in journalism, and what opportunities the skill sets of a journalist can offer in other fields. You will explore areas such as being an international correspondent, self-publishing in journalism, as well as how to freelance in the field. You will be empowered to develop your own path in journalism, from being an active and informed consumer, to being a journalist.
Welcome to the Michigan State School of Journalism
You will learn about journalism profession, the Michigan State University School of Journalism, our world-class faculty and the world-class atmosphere of Michigan State University. We are proud to have Pulitzer-prize winning journalists, distinguished authors and broadcasters, and award-winning scholarly faculty all part of our Michigan State Journalism family. We are a special place, where amazing things happen every day.
Earning and Keeping Trust
High ethical standards are essential to developing and maintain trust in the press, in news organizations and in individual journalists in all forms of media: print, broadcast, multimedia and social media. You will learn how to understand a journalist's ethical obligations, and then carry out your professional duties in a trustworthy way, even in the face of pressure in all mediums. You will be empowered to make strong decisions as a journalist to serve your audiences, as well as your outlet.
Tough Calls
Journalists must make difficult decisions - tough calls - that require careful analysis and deep thought. You will learn how journalists must balance competing interests in a sensitive way that still gives primary attention to the needs of your audience, not to your personal self-interest or the self-interest of your news consumers. You will be empowered with the tools and information to assess these challenges of the profession, and then make the correct decisions for safety/welfare and journalistic credibility.
International Journalism
Journalism today is unrestrained by national political borders in most of the world. The Internet and social media make it possible to follow events around the globe and to obtain news and information from multiple sources at the same time. However, the press and individual journalists can operate differently in some ways from country to country, depending on national laws, political systems, cultural values and economic resources of news organizations. You will learn how to understand national press systems, constraints on press freedom, broad techniques for covering international news from within your own country and the important work of international correspondents.You will be empowered to consider how you could serve your audience by doing journalism from an international perspective.
A basic course into ethics, principles etc of a journalist. Assignments are straight forward and interesting.
Never knew there was so much that goes into journalism. I have acquired skills and experience I never thought possible. Mind blown
Great because I can know the implementation and challenges of journalist work. Recommended.
I preferred going home early to study this course more than going out with my friends. Absolutely lo e this
About the Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
This Specialization will develop and enhance your understanding of the global field of journalism. You'll learn best practices and ethical standards for newsgathering processes and compiling a news report through hands-on projects, peer-to-peer feedback, and issue exploration. You will also study journalism's impact on societal issues and trends, plus explore career opportunities in newspapers, magazine, social media, Internet multimedia, television, radio, corporate and community journalism. The final Capstone project will guide you through the journalistic portfolio process, where you will conceptualize, report and complete a professional-quality news report.
