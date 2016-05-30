SR
Jun 29, 2018
Fantastic Class! I have a BA in Journalism and I felt the Coursera/MSU SoJ Classes were indeed tougher and give a much better example of 'real world' than you will find in most class rooms.
VS
Dec 6, 2016
Genuine course, which makes budding journalists aware about the dangers involved, dedication required, & precautions to be taken, as well as importance of business aspect in journalism.
By Maria R•
May 30, 2016
I am so excited to begin a wonderful free lance career in Journalism. This course has given me the tools and knowledge to grow and achieve the respect of a professional Journalist.
By Shane M R•
Jun 30, 2018
Fantastic Class! I have a BA in Journalism and I felt the Coursera/MSU SoJ Classes were indeed tougher and give a much better example of 'real world' than you will find in most class rooms.
By Viraj G N S•
Dec 7, 2016
Genuine course, which makes budding journalists aware about the dangers involved, dedication required, & precautions to be taken, as well as importance of business aspect in journalism.
By Keri A B•
Jun 21, 2017
5 stars for the 4th course in the specialization. In this course I learned about fairness & balance, freelancing, international journalism, disaster situations, conflict of interest, covering world news, press rights and safety, ethics, plagiarism, and more.
As each of the courses has been, the lectures were succinct, with key term and information slides well placed. Engaging and thought provoking. As it should be, this 4th course was the most challenging. I earned my certificate!
I immediately enrolled in the capstone.
I highly recommend this course
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Sep 16, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Michigan State University . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By mouna s•
Feb 11, 2019
Like the classical sort of learning experience you get in the classroom. I wouldn t trade it for anything more fancier. Nice wit and a more or less fast pace. Good quiz paces and module design. It s the sort of teaching skills that help you climb a mountain step by step making sure your steps are sure with frequent verification of feeback (quizes)
By Tamer D A•
Apr 7, 2018
Excellent course to complement the specialization. This component focuses on conflicts of interest, trust, how to treat sources and collect information like a professional journalist. This part contains assessments to consolidate the previous areas in the specialization.
By Tomelilla G•
May 8, 2020
What made this course particularly valuable was the amount of assignments to be completed and reviewed. Ensuring that students wrote a personal and researched essay after almost every lesson really makes one work harder and delve deeper into journalism.
By Nuwan D•
Sep 3, 2021
#Logic #Communication #Critical #Thinking #LawWriting #Strategy #Operations #Finance
#Advertising #Communication #WritingCritical #Thinking #Journalism #CultureSocial #Media
By Kayden N•
Apr 23, 2019
Enjoyed the in-depth insights and passionate sharing by the lecturers. Tutorial assignments challenged us to recap the key points and add in our own experiences.
By Vorian M•
May 8, 2018
The quality control of the course is not very good. Some videos repeat the same take twice. Some questions are misplaced. Some of the peer review prompts are placed as questions for the student, which causes confusion.
The lecturers are very little personal. i.e I dont connect with them so I dont get too inspired and loose motivation with this particular course (not the subject).
I feel a bit like in a sausage machine, yet there are not enough students on the course to review my assignments, or for me to review assignments. I keep on having to go back to, a for me completed course, to see if there is anyone I can review to get my certificate.
This goes for all of the courses in the series, regretfully.
By Roberto S•
Jan 8, 2022
Unfortunately this course is clearly not quality checked. Week 2 and 3 both have errors for both assignments. Week 2 You get given this "Assume you are a magazine editor and discover that one of your journalists has committed plagiarism. Write at least one paragraph (at least 50 words) describing how your news organization should handle such a situation. 1) discuss how you would deal with the journalist, acting as their editor/supervisor." All well and good but then you get the two following boxes "Did the learner, acting in the role of an editor, discuss how they would rectify the plagiarism incident with the magazine's audience?" "What do you think of their responses to deal with the plagiarism? Do they work? Not work? Please explain..." Both are clearly made for the person giving feedback for writing in but you the learner can type in them and the person giving feedback can only tick yes or no and not write anything at all. Week 3 is a total joke. "The learner's response should reflect both an awareness of ethical standards and the need to treat news sources with respect." & "Is the reasoning the learner provided logical, practical, and understandable? Explain." Again both clearly made for the person giving feedback for writing in but you the learner can type in them and the person giving feedback can only tick yes or no and not write anything at all. How this course is rated so highly without being quality-checked is beyond me. Passing this course as it currently is worthless as it's full of errors.
By Bhavana•
Jul 29, 2020
Iam honoured and privileged to be part of this wonderful course journalism through this course I gained most talented skills like knowledge, optimism adaptability, communication skills and lots of other great wondered skills mainly as a writer I have improved myself a lot so thank u so much for giving me this splendid opportunity for being part of your excellent course The journalism future and you course I have enjoyed this course so much at the same time through this course sure I know I have a great career path towards my journalistic field so I sincerely thank all of them who supported me throughout this course Iam obliged and very happy and this is a marvellous path of course where we can enhance our skills and this is the place/field where u can show ur talents in acheiving. Great miracles and wonders u can get apt from this course so frnds I assure you to enroll these course and be a part of this tremendous nice course and enjoy urself in this course and learn lot of new things from this journalism course this course sharpens our dreams and it will deepen our skills so Thank you all🙂👍
By Leslie R H•
Mar 27, 2022
This course is well named. The modules are designed to really make you think hard about where we as journalists fit into the changing media landscape. The academics not only deliver information, they offer suggestions on how to navigate through the ways news is delivered and received, and it heeds a strong warning which doubles as a wake up call so that students will be well aware and prepared. It may not be what you want to hear, but if you accept what you hear and pivot towards and not away from its resounding messages, then it is empowering.
By Asha S G•
Jul 28, 2021
I found this course helpful in understanding the foundations of journalism and how it is changing with time and technological advancements. The course touches all facets of journalism started from native and international laws for media, the life of a foreign correspondants, free journalism, and the challenges of a journalist's life.
By MUHAMED E•
Sep 17, 2021
In this course, you will learn and understand the importance of the profession of journalism and how to deal with surrounding problems and awareness of the freedom and rights of the profession I recommend completing the entire specialization: Be a journalist
By VALERIA D•
Sep 21, 2020
This was my favourite course. I loved every single word! The lecture about correspondents let me dream and hope that it's possible. I discover an incredible world that brings me positivity and allows me to be still alive. THANKS TO ALL!
By Loreen W•
Sep 18, 2020
Any Journalist will be able to relate to everything being taught in this course. Even persons who aren't journalist would be inspired to become one after taking this course. I enjoyed every class literature! Kudos to the lecturers....
By Thomas H•
Jan 25, 2022
https://www.coursera.org/learn/become-a-journalist-capstone/peer/bmBdA/show-off-your-finished-capstone-news-reports/review/ZI21rHO7EeyO9QpNuCzC2w
Empowering women to lead rural communities in Guatemala - Please review my work
By karlyga m•
Nov 4, 2020
I enjoyed to this course. It was a good opportunity for me to get more practical information about the future of journalism. Thank you very much for the usefull course! I wish to have more MSU courses in the future.
By Deepak M•
May 2, 2021
New course New test for me. Thank you Coursera and MSU.
Thank you Coursera, MSU, support Team, all the faculties who support me in all sides of difficulties and make me successful to earn this certificate.
By Annisa R G•
Sep 7, 2020
I like this course because it makes me know about journalism in specific and then i like video,assignment all about journalism it makes me want to learn about journalism thankyou
By Shahadat H•
Feb 15, 2019
I am really excited to be a learner of this part of journalism. The instructors are really helpful indeed. I loved their teaching method. Thanks a lot
By Mary E P•
Dec 6, 2018
Excellent course. I highly recommend for anyone who wants to be a journalists but also for anyone who wants to be a better consumer of the news.
By mahammedsani S•
Jun 9, 2021
coursera you are helping the poor in delivering education all over the world. This is good job and should be recognized. Thank you coursera.