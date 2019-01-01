Profile

David Poulson

Instructor

Bio

David Poulson is the senior associate director of Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental journalism. The International Association of Great Lakes Research recognized him in 2015 for “sustained efforts to inform and educate the public and policymakers.” He teaches environmental, investigative, public affairs and data analysis reporting, and organizes workshops in the U.S. and abroad to help journalists better report on the environment and researchers better explain their work. He is the founder and editor of Great Lakes Echo, a non-profit award-winning environmental news service and of The Food Fix, which produces multi-media reports on food systems innovation. Before arriving at MSU in 2003, he was a professional journalist for more than 22 years.

Courses

Journalism, the future, and you!

Capstone: Create your own professional journalistic portfolio

Gathering and Developing the News

Effectively delivering the news to your audience

What is news?

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder