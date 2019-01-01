David Poulson is the senior associate director of Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental journalism. The International Association of Great Lakes Research recognized him in 2015 for “sustained efforts to inform and educate the public and policymakers.” He teaches environmental, investigative, public affairs and data analysis reporting, and organizes workshops in the U.S. and abroad to help journalists better report on the environment and researchers better explain their work. He is the founder and editor of Great Lakes Echo, a non-profit award-winning environmental news service and of The Food Fix, which produces multi-media reports on food systems innovation. Before arriving at MSU in 2003, he was a professional journalist for more than 22 years.