Journalists develop information through interviews and sources. The most successful journalists quickly master these important skill sets. The production of journalism relies on several elements: newsgathering, interviewing sources, researching and trying to find as much information as possible. The course will also teach you how to where to find information, interviewing skills and how to process information from various sources for publication.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Earning and keeping trust
How - and where - journalists obtain information can determine if their news reports will be deemed credible and trustworthy by their audience. Finding the best sources for information and quotes is a process conducted by every professional journalist. You will learn the best ways to find information and sources for your reporting.
Types of sources
Successful journalists understand the need to bring in different types of information and voices to create a strong and accurate news report. You will learn how journalists carefully consider sourcing, and how to effectively and ethically interact with sources.
Interviewing
The interview is one of the most powerful tools of journalistic newsgathering. You will learn how journalists use interviews, the different forms it can take, how you can best prepare for it, and how to be sensitive to those who have been through trauma. A good interview can make a news report. And a bad interview can sink it.
Tools for finding sourcing
Technology and moving beyond typical sources is letting journalists reach more sources than ever before. You will learn how to use crowdsourcing, social media, press conferences and online resources as valuable tools to enhance your reporting.
Highly recommended. This course is a fast track and full of knowledge for aspiring journalist.
Thoroughly enjoyed this course! Lectures were very informative and assignments both challenging and manageable. Only issue was with spelling errors with lecture transcripts.
it has been challenging but yet great and amazing journey, looking forward to more knowledge...
This class teaches about the importance of data and how to find the data correctly and provides examples of cases that make this class very good.
This Specialization will develop and enhance your understanding of the global field of journalism. You'll learn best practices and ethical standards for newsgathering processes and compiling a news report through hands-on projects, peer-to-peer feedback, and issue exploration. You will also study journalism's impact on societal issues and trends, plus explore career opportunities in newspapers, magazine, social media, Internet multimedia, television, radio, corporate and community journalism. The final Capstone project will guide you through the journalistic portfolio process, where you will conceptualize, report and complete a professional-quality news report.
