About this Course

11,582 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,681 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Earning and keeping trust

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Types of sources

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Interviewing

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Tools for finding sourcing

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GATHERING AND DEVELOPING THE NEWS

View all reviews

About the Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization

Become a Journalist: Report the News!

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder