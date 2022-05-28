Responsible Reporting on Suicide for Journalists is designed to give working journalists and students who are interested in the field an understanding of how news media can impact suicide trends and how that power can be used to improve public health. An extensive body of research shows that certain methods of reporting on suicide deaths can increase the number of subsequent suicides among the public. Conversely, responsible methods of reporting on suicide can increase the likelihood of people seeking help. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both identified responsible suicide reporting among the media as a key mechanism for suicide prevention. This course aims to give journalists the concrete tools they need to fulfill that goal and make a positive public health impact with their reporting.
Skills you will gain
- Public Health
- Journalism
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Suicide as a Global Public Health Issue
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
How Media Reports Can Affect Suicide Trends
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Applying Suicide Reporting Guidelines in the Field
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes
