About this Course

10,897 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Interest or experience in working journalists at print, digital, audio, and video outlets

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Public Health
  • Journalism
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Interest or experience in working journalists at print, digital, audio, and video outlets

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Suicide as a Global Public Health Issue

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

How Media Reports Can Affect Suicide Trends

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Applying Suicide Reporting Guidelines in the Field

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder