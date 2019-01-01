Profile

Jeremy Steele

Specialist

Bio

Jeremy Steele, an outreach specialist in the School of Journalism, is the executive director of the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association. MIPA supports Michigan middle and high school student journalists and their teachers by hosting educational conferences, contests, workshops and a summer camp on campus. Steele is an award-winning journalist who has also worked for one of Michigan’s largest independent public relations firms. He was a senior account executive at Truscott Rossman, a bipartisan strategic communications firm specializing in issues management. Steele has also worked as a business reporter, most recently at the Lansing State Journal. His reporting has been honored by the Michigan Associated Press Editorial Association, Michigan Press Association and the Associated Collegiate Press. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, where he has served on the organization’s national board. Steele is also a former board member of SPJ’s Mid-Michigan Pro Chapter. Steele has a bachelor’s in journalism from MSU. He has served on the board of directors of the nonprofit organization that oversees The State News, MSU’s student newspaper, and was a founding board member of the Michigan Coalition for Open Government, a statewide nonprofit that educates the public and elected officials about the importance of public access to government information.

Courses

Journalism, the future, and you!

Capstone: Create your own professional journalistic portfolio

Gathering and Developing the News

Effectively delivering the news to your audience

What is news?

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder