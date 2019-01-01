Jeremy Steele, an outreach specialist in the School of Journalism, is the executive director of the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association. MIPA supports Michigan middle and high school student journalists and their teachers by hosting educational conferences, contests, workshops and a summer camp on campus. Steele is an award-winning journalist who has also worked for one of Michigan’s largest independent public relations firms. He was a senior account executive at Truscott Rossman, a bipartisan strategic communications firm specializing in issues management. Steele has also worked as a business reporter, most recently at the Lansing State Journal. His reporting has been honored by the Michigan Associated Press Editorial Association, Michigan Press Association and the Associated Collegiate Press. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, where he has served on the organization’s national board. Steele is also a former board member of SPJ’s Mid-Michigan Pro Chapter. Steele has a bachelor’s in journalism from MSU. He has served on the board of directors of the nonprofit organization that oversees The State News, MSU’s student newspaper, and was a founding board member of the Michigan Coalition for Open Government, a statewide nonprofit that educates the public and elected officials about the importance of public access to government information.