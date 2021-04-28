About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 5 in the
Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Welcome to the Michigan State School of Journalism!

4 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Earning and keeping trust

7 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Connecting with audiences and communities

3 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Forms of journalism and their purposes

6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes

About the Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization

Become a Journalist: Report the News!

