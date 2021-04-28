This course will guide you through the basic elements of professional journalism and the news values and ethics of covering real-world issues and events. The overview and examples of the types of news coverage helps introduce the different types of journalism, such as social media, multimedia, print, visual and broadcast, and how professional journalists effectively use each format.
This course is part of the Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
Welcome to the Michigan State School of Journalism!
You will learn about the School of Journalism, our award-winning faculty and the world-class atmosphere of Michigan State University. We are a special place, where amazing things happen every day.
Earning and keeping trust
In every module of this course, we will go deeper into journalistic values and ethics. In many ways, these values are what distinguish journalism from the many other kinds of content. You will learn how to move beyond creating content to creating journalism through understanding and using these values.
Connecting with audiences and communities
You will learn how to reach your audience and community as a journalist, by exploring news reports, interest and importance, and values and ethics.
Forms of journalism and their purposes
Understanding the ways journalism happens is just as important as knowing how to do it. There are many different types of journalism, as our world is filled with so many things to communicate about: sports, cars, celebrities, movies, war, business, real estate, pets, art...if you can name it, you can do journalism about it.
I am still taking this course and I am really excited to take the other courses in the specialization. The topics are covered with in- depth analysis and I am very much satisfied with course content.
I learned a lot on this course, especially on the foundations of journalism (ethics, values) and how to be ready for new-generation online journalism.
This is a great jumping off point. The modules are manageable for tight time availability, the assignments are approachable and the staff are very engaging. Would definitely recommend.
I had a great experience in this course. The instructors are wonderful and their explanations are very simple and easy to grasp and well as interesting!
About the Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization
This Specialization will develop and enhance your understanding of the global field of journalism. You'll learn best practices and ethical standards for newsgathering processes and compiling a news report through hands-on projects, peer-to-peer feedback, and issue exploration. You will also study journalism's impact on societal issues and trends, plus explore career opportunities in newspapers, magazine, social media, Internet multimedia, television, radio, corporate and community journalism. The final Capstone project will guide you through the journalistic portfolio process, where you will conceptualize, report and complete a professional-quality news report.
