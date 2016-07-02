SR
Jun 29, 2018
Fantastic Class! I have a BA in Journalism and I felt the Coursera/MSU SoJ Classes were indeed tougher and give a much better example of 'real world' than you will find in most class rooms.
AM
Aug 26, 2020
It was very broad and more broad than what i learnt in my University. The lecturers are very well skilled and professionals in their field
By Monika P•
Jul 2, 2016
Thank you for sharing the Course. I learn a lot and enjoy a lot too.
By Keri A B•
May 13, 2017
It just keeps getting better.
Each course is a healthy and robust expansion upon the last. My knowledge base continues to expand: My writing in general has become honed, my videos and pictures have enhanced. I am getting more compliments on my presentations.
This course builds nicely upon the last 2 with a focus on how to successfully carry your news and reports to your readership.
As always, instructors are varied in personality, their individual rhythm and cadence is appealing. I feel a deep sense of engagement with the material. The slides behind the instructors are thoughtful and well-placed; bulleting key topics. I felt I was honestly both learning and understanding the material.
I experienced both personal and professional accomplishment in this course. I am signing up right now for the next one.
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Aug 23, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Michigan State University . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By Sirio S M•
Nov 30, 2016
This is the third course I made on this journey to becoming a journalist at the Michigan State University and I'm very satisfied! Professors are prepared explaining clearly every aspects for being a serious and honest journalist. I recomend it to everyone who want to be a journalist, but also for people whoi want to know who means to be a journalist. Thank you to all Professors. I'm waiting for the next step!
By NDUWAYEZU E T•
Dec 4, 2017
It was very interesting to go through all the chapters of the course"Effectively delivering the news to your audience " and especially how to know how to deal with audience's reactions.
.Instructors are professional and the lessons are well organized.Thanks you Michigan State Journalism Coursera Team
.
Regards,
ESTELLA TRIELLA NDUWAYEZU
By Tamer D A•
Apr 3, 2018
This component of the specialization is indispenable for gaining the core skills and values of a practicing journalist. Earning trust and confronting sources, international journalism and its risks.. stay up-to-date with the fast-changing field of journalism on multi-media.
I highly recommend this component of the specialization.
By Evan B M•
Feb 26, 2022
The amount of Professors and Students (as well as the caliber) invloved makes this course more than worthwhile! I really am learning about Journalism and how to be a reporter! Thank you to Michagan State, the Students and Coursera... I hope everyone is getting as much out of it as I am! - Evan McNeeley
By Farah S K•
Aug 29, 2016
I truly learned a lot from these journalism courses, I am in process of applying to a University here to persue a Masters degree in Journalism. These courses prepared me with a good background and motivation to understand this profession and related academic challenges.
By Kayden N•
Feb 11, 2019
Special shout-out to Ms Grestner for delivering her contents with strong conviction, which was especially apparent in Week 5 on the challenges of a journalist. Hearing her personal sharing definitely cemented the why and how to retain our sanity as journalist.
By Rina Z•
Nov 17, 2021
I love this specialization. The video classes are pact with valuable information explained with concreate examples. The peer review assignment are very helpful in reflecting and understanding the concepts explained during the videos.
By Thomas H•
Jan 25, 2022
https://www.coursera.org/learn/become-a-journalist-capstone/peer/bmBdA/show-off-your-finished-capstone-news-reports/review/ZI21rHO7EeyO9QpNuCzC2w
Empowering women to lead rural communities in Guatemala - Please review my work
By Shane M R•
Jun 30, 2018
Fantastic Class! I have a BA in Journalism and I felt the Coursera/MSU SoJ Classes were indeed tougher and give a much better example of 'real world' than you will find in most class rooms.
By Deleted A•
Mar 25, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. The tutors are amazing. Everything is explained in a very easy ways and different aspects of journalism are covered.Thank you for the opportunity.
By Ayub M•
Jul 20, 2021
I am so grateful for the opportunity to take the course and learn what goes into effectively delivering the news, it' s a whole world of skills I never knew existed.
By Mercy A•
Aug 27, 2020
It was very broad and more broad than what i learnt in my University. The lecturers are very well skilled and professionals in their field
By Ipek Y•
Oct 22, 2020
It was a course I enjoyed immensely and the exams are also very instructive. There is great information for journalism. Thanks!
By sangram d•
Oct 11, 2020
This course was most important. Thanking our instructors for giving excellent deliberations.
By Kaj F M•
May 13, 2021
The course become a journalist on Coursera has just made online studying enjoyable for me.
By Alexandre P d P B•
Mar 6, 2020
Great course, fitting to my time table and very topical on everything news!
By Pamela G•
Mar 11, 2020
Short lessons that makes it easy to continue and yet you learn a lot!l
By Goh R•
Jul 22, 2020
Very insightful course with brilliant instructors. I learnt a lot :-)
By Zeyar O•
Oct 4, 2016
Learned so much in a short time. Thanks for the great course.
By LUIS C V•
Apr 8, 2021
Muy completo y con profesores profesionale y de experiencia.
By Luciano M•
Nov 25, 2019
Very good as it was prpared by expert leaders ;-)
By Bheki L•
Jul 7, 2020
Excellent course. I found it very informative.