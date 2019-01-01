Profile

Jonathan Anzalone

Lecturer and Assistant Director of the Center for News Literacy

Jonathan joined the Center for News Literacy in 2007 as one of the center’s first Graduate Teaching Fellows. After completing his PhD with the Stony Brook University History Department in 2012, Jonathan stayed at the School of Journalism as a News Literacy lecturer and recitation leader, and as Accreditation Coordinator. He currently serves as Assistant Director of the Center for News Literacy. In addition to teaching News Literacy, Jonathan teaches history courses for Stony Brook's School of Professional Development and Suffolk County Community College's Department of Social Sciences. Jonathan is completing the manuscript of his forthcoming book, "Battles of the North Country: Wilderness Politics and Recreational Development in the Adirondack Park," from University of Massachusetts Press.

Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lessons for Digital Citizens

