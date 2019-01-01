Profile

Masato Kajimoto

Assistant Professor

Bio

Dr. Masato Kajimoto specializes in news literacy education, multimedia storytelling, and social media in journalism. His research incorporates learning analytics, media and cultural studies and narrative analysis. Before beginning a career in teaching and research, he worked as an online reporter and “Specials” editor (web producer) for CNN. Born and raised in Nagoya, Japan, he earned his bachelor’s degree (BA) in English and American literature at Chuo University in Tokyo. He holds a master’s degree (MA) in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in the U.S. He obtained a PhD in Sociology from the University of Hong Kong. As a professional journalist, Masato has written news articles, features and columns in English and in Japanese. As a journalism educator, he has supervised many online projects integrating broadcast and internet technologies. Masato heads JMSC’s Asia Pacific Digital Citizens Project as the project leader. He is also an Affiliate Professor at the Center for News Literacy at the Stony Brook University Department of Journalism.

Courses

Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lessons for Digital Citizens

