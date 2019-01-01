Profile

Anne Kruger

Lecturer

Bio

Anne is a Lecturer and Principle Investigator of the Cyber News Verification Lab at the JMSC. In the Cyber News Verification Lab, Anne has recently transformed traditional reporting and writing classes to focus on, and apply, verification of online sources. The project collaborates with Meedan, using the Check verification platform. Anne is a multi-platform Journalist and News Anchor with nearly twenty years industry experience at world class organisations, most recently Anchoring at Bloomberg TV (Finance), as well as highly successful roles at CNN International and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. However she likes to regard herself as a reformed TV Anchor these days.

Courses

Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lessons for Digital Citizens

