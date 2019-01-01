Richard A. Stempniak has a B.S. Ed. & M.S. Ed. from SUNY Buffalo State. In addition, he has earned a Ph.D. from SUNY Buffalo in Educational Organization, Administration and Policy (Safety Studies Curriculum Development). Richard has been on the faculty at SUNY Buffalo State for 44 years. In addition, he spent 25 years consulting in the Aerospace Industry. Currently, he is an Associate Professor of Engineering Technology in the Industrial Technology Program specializing in Safety Studies. Richard served as a member of the editorial board for the Professional Safety Journal- a publication of the American Society of Safety Engineers. In addition, he was a coauthor of The Safety Professionals Handbook published by the American Society of Safety Engineers First Edition (2008) and Second Edition (2012). Finally, Richard was named the 1999 Safety Professional of the Year by the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers.