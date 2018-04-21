About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
Skills you will gain

  • Time Series Forecasting
  • Time Series
  • Time Series Models
Instructors

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

WEEK 1: Basic Statistics

Week
2

Week 2

Week 2: Visualizing Time Series, and Beginning to Model Time Series

Week
3

Week 3

Week 3: Stationarity, MA(q) and AR(p) processes

Week
4

Week 4

Week 4: AR(p) processes, Yule-Walker equations, PACF

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

