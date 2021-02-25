About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
IBM Machine Learning
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Dimensionality Reduction
  • Unsupervised Learning
  • Cluster Analysis
  • Time Series
  • K Means Clustering
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Time Series Analysis

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Stationarity and Time Series Smoothing

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 110 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

ARMA and ARIMA Models

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 117 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Deep Learning and Survival Analysis Forecasts

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the IBM Machine Learning Professional Certificate

IBM Machine Learning

