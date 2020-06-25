DP
Aug 26, 2020
It was simply excellent! Very clear and comprehensive. Really gave a good overview of the oil and gas sector. The professor's voice was also very clear. He was well spoken. I learned a lot. Thank you!
RJ
May 19, 2020
This Specific course on Natural Gas has helped me much to gain insight into Natural Gas Business Cycle, starting from NG production, through treatment, processing, and to consumer's burning tip.
By Lefteris•
Jun 25, 2020
Poorly designed course in my opinion. The speaker had difficulties reading the auto-cue which was very confusing unless you had the subtitles on. The material was probably designed with elementary school pupils in mind as a lot of useless numbers (such as the miles of pipelines in the US) were thrown around without adding any real value to the knowledge of natural gas. This information could be found on magazines. The monthly publications I receive from the engineering societies I am part of, can be a better source of technical information.
No engineering involved at all.
No physical properties given, or any physics involved at all for that matter (or chemistry either).
The course only refers to the US as if US is the only producer and/or consumer of natural gas. One could possibly go as far as claim that some of the content was a propaganda for the "america first" dogma.
Please do not waste your time with this course.
By Ram S•
May 10, 2020
One of the best courses ever...Mr.Tom Russo was really good in his teaching..One of the valuable courses to learn if you are seeking a professional and managing knowledge in oil and gas field.
By Ahmed K G I•
Oct 17, 2019
An extremely helpful and informative course. Training materials were well organized and provided. Instructor was extremely professional.
By Abdelrahman E•
Jun 14, 2020
A very poor course which had a very low engineering background on natural gas industry, I felt like i was watching a history movie with a lot of large numbers with no use. I was hoping to get more engineering information
By Francois K•
May 6, 2020
Dear Mrs/Mr at Coursera,
I would like to thank you like to the moon and back for the big opportunity you gave me to accomplish two oil and gas courses that i never dreamed of beeing able to reach or to find someone who can teach me and give me such information.
I would like to thank you more for helping candidates financially, like me and you belive like fiew on earth that learning is a mission not only a supplier and customer matter.
I congratulate you for that and i congratulate myself to have such a website teacher that hold, teach me and make me proud of what i acheive.
I will never stop learning wirh Coursera and promoting its mission to my collegues and friends.
By Martin E V R•
Jul 8, 2020
Un curso bastante completo y bastante claro, hace un barrido muy general de toda la cadena de procesos que tiene el gas, desde que esta en boca de pozo, hasta que llega a nuestras casas.
Excelente instructor, sumamente especifico, me hubiese gustado que fuese un poco más general, que se dieran muchos más datos a nivel global, porque la mayoría fueron solo estadounidenses, pero estoy muy satisfecho de haberlo conseguido, gracias a Coursera por hacerlo posible.
By Fazla Z A•
Jul 29, 2020
One of the best courses ever. Professor Tom Russo was really good in his teaching. One of the valuable courses to learn if you are seeking a professional and managing knowledge in oil and gas field. I would recommend this course to anyone to feed their curiosity about Natural Gas..The course is concise and very helpful.The teacher explains concepts very nicely in simple language.
By Aleksandr S•
Jun 18, 2020
Many thanks to all the organisers! It was an interesting course, which have broadened my knowledge in gas industry and operations. The only thing which to my mind might be taken into account that course is aimed to a certain extent to be passed by people living in the US (as there is much information concerning only US).
By SAURABH M•
Mar 14, 2020
It was an very interesting and helpful course .
One should do this course who are interested in oil and gas fields.
The course will provide information from dot to a whole paragraph.
The instructor (Mr. TOM RUSSO) is very good in explaining the information.
Thanks to Coursera and University at Buffalo for this course.
By Dio A P•
Aug 27, 2020
By Saurav G•
Aug 11, 2020
Amazing. I have been involved in the Oil industry for the past 8 years and frankly the course was concise, to the point and gives an overall perspective of how the industry works. Thanks!
By Oghenegare P U•
Sep 17, 2019
Thank you for this course. I have earlier had an LNG course but it was not as simple as this. You took your time to make it look simple. I have a better understanding of it now.
By Hassan A Q•
Jul 9, 2020
Most of the details in this course are as per US standards and US regulatory authorities. Considering that Coursera has a global audience attending its courses online, there should be a generic description of Natural Gas extraction, transmission, and distribution as a whole and not only focused on the United States.
By Marwan E A•
Jun 19, 2020
it needs more information about its natural gas extract from the ground and less talking about the USA Policy in Natural Gas
By Ramón A J C•
Oct 10, 2020
Muy buen curso, tal vez deberían añadir un poco más de conceptos de química como por ejemplo el por que de los tanques en forma de esfera que es para que sea una presión homogenea. También hay unas pocas palabras que no se logran traducir correctamente en los subtitulos de ingles a español, a veces se quedan en inglés y otras veces la traducción es incorrecta, sin embargo, son muy pocos errores. En general es un muy buen curso.
By GAURANG M S•
Mar 14, 2020
Outstanding performance of this course. This course is give me a real processing of the technology and more knowledge which information i was never learnt from any medium. But at this platform thanks to coursera team and University at Buffalo to make this type of content and represants as a very important information. Once again thanks for this course.
By Iskandar M•
Apr 23, 2020
Thanks to Tom Russo and Coursera for this course! Although I have been working in LNG, Oil and Gas field for many years, In my opinion the material is taught consistently and concisely! The course Natural Gas covers all important points, at the same time there is nothing unnecessary. I was very interested to hear this course in English and I liked it!
By folepe d h•
Dec 14, 2018
My opinion is very simple because for decades, the US pipeline has undergone several improvements and has become more secure. In comparison with our Continent Africa, we had not yet such facilities, however, I am happy to be part of this Specialization because it gives me a global vision on the supply network of pipelines
By Mohammad Y R•
Jan 13, 2019
I work at a Natural Gas Processing Plant, and I took this course to give me a comprehensive overview of the natural gas industry as a big picture. I must say it did meet my expectations and the knowledge imparted covers all the major areas of the natural gas sector. Thank you coursera and the University of Buffalo
By maqsood k•
Apr 12, 2020
First of all, i want to thank the administration and organizers of this course. i have learned a lot of things since registered here. As i am a professional of oil and gas industry but this course has improved my skills. Apart from this, i will advice to everyone to register for this course.
thank you
By Zain U A S•
Nov 6, 2019
So far I have completed half of the course but it has been really helpful. Although, I have been working in natural gas transmission & distribution company, but I have learned handful of new things. I am really thankful for providing me financial aid to complete such professional course.
By Oscar E C S•
Aug 28, 2020
In the course I learned the importance of the natural gas: how it is obtained, how it is transported and how it is used. With the videos I understood the importance of natural gas over fuel oil and coal. Furthermore, I identified the risks in this industry. An excellent course!
By Justice C O•
Jun 9, 2020
This course modifies the basics of Gas production. It highlights activities that occurs from the gathering of gas, to its treatment and processing and down to sales point at terminals.
It also shades light on the integrity of Gas as an environmental friendly source of energy.
By Muhammad T I•
May 28, 2020
As a Electrical Engineer Graduate, who want to start there career in combined cycle power plants. This course is proving the best and major details about basic concepts of Gas, LNG, Terms used in gas industries, Gas pipeline Transmission system, Regulations and much more.
By Irsyad G•
Aug 2, 2020
This is my very first time learning online in Coursera. I choose this course, Natural Gas. Mr.Tom Russo was really good in his teaching. He made this course very simple and easy to understanding. I have a better understanding of it now. Thank you Mr. Tom Russo